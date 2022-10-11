Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Court accepts first guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two guilty pleas have been made in connection to a massive Feeding our Future fraud case in Minnesota.In the first of three plea hearings in Minneapolis federal court Thursday, Bekam Merdassa admitted to taking $3 million in fraudulent reimbursements. Merdassa specifically was affiliated with "Youth Inventors Lab," which was a shell company set up with help from Feeding Our Future. He admitted to creating fake invoices for 1.3 million meals provided by SMS Catering.A judge accepted the plea, but will sentence him later. The plea recommends around two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He'll also have to...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police trying to identify suspects in Fremont Ave. shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for help from the public identifying the people involved in a deadly shooting on Fremont Avenue last week. The victim, a man in his 20s, was found shot in an alleyway on Fremont Avenue North near 26th Avenue on Monday, October 3, seriously hurt but for that time still alive. He died two days later.
Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault
Murder charges filed against a Minneapolis teenager say she was asked by her boyfriend to lure a man to their home before he was killed, and recorded video of the fatal assault. Qurionna Kanera Young, 17, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jaegger David, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed
Charges have been dismissed against a man who was accused of robbing, kidnapping and carjacking someone in a bizarrely reported incident at a Minneapolis gas station. Prosecutors have dropped all four charges against Desmond Graham, 31, who was originally accused of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and financial transaction fraud.
fox9.com
Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
Charges: Woman took young daughter from ex-husband's custody to prevent vaccination
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Twin Cities woman accused of taking her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from being vaccinated.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Deanna Konz, of New Hope, is charged with two felony parental rights crimes. According to the criminal complaint, Konz's ex-husband told police that he was taking their 11-year-old daughter to a clinic to be vaccinated on Oct. 7.As he was being unloaded from a Metro Mobility vehicle due to complications from a stroke, he saw a "Honda Pilot near the front door," which is the same car Konz drives.His daughter then "entered the car as he was being unloaded … preventing him from intervening."Konz was previously charged with felony deprivation of parental rights for preventing her daughter from an earlier vaccination attempt, which was "in violation of a family court order." She was on conditional release and was prohibited from seeing her daughter.Police were able to contact Konz, who told them she was "trying to save her daughter's life." Law enforcement are currently searching for her and her child.If convicted, Konz could face up to four years in prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Minnesota Teen Charged After Luring Victim Into Home, Filming Fatal Assault
The video was posted on the victim's Facebook account.
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
fox9.com
Minneapolis drug deal gone bad leads to murder charges
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6. Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg. Courtesy of Stearns County Jail. A Minnesota woman faces a hate crime charge and several felonies following an alleged attack on residents and officers in Waite Park over the weekend. Prosecutors in Stearns County on Monday charged Alyssa M. Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, with first-degree burglary, two...
fox9.com
Inside Operation Endeavor: How Minneapolis PD is working to fight crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 went along with Minneapolis police as they carried out Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting effort that has faced some criticism as being too focused on the downtown area or being more of the same. But Operation Endeavor is pulling in additional resources from...
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
fox9.com
Prosecutors dismiss charges in dubious gas station torture case in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have dismissed charges in an alleged kidnapping and torture case in Minneapolis after the accuser apparently lied about at least some of the circumstances of the incident. Charges have been dropped against Desmond Graham after he was arrested in March for what was originally a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies' at 50th and France
Edina police are trying to identify two men who were involved in a series of auto thefts and "strong-arm robberies" in the city and in Minneapolis earlier this year. In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, Edina Police Department said it has made three arrests "in a nearby suburb" in connection with a series of purse snatchings in the 50th and France retail area in July.
fox9.com
Boy shot in Minneapolis: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who left his gun on a windowsill, within reach of a 2-year-old boy, has been sentenced to five years in prison after the boy was shot in the face on March 14. Kendall Hampton, 37, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months (five...
Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
fox9.com
Twin Cities police working to build back trust 2 years after George Floyd’s murder
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police from three suburban police departments vowed not to shy away from the tough topics at a community forum Wednesday evening. At the Crystal Community Center, police from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope talked about the importance of building back trust following the murder of George Floyd.
Comments / 3