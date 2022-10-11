ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Court accepts first guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two guilty pleas have been made in connection to a massive Feeding our Future fraud case in Minnesota.In the first of three plea hearings in Minneapolis federal court Thursday, Bekam Merdassa admitted to taking $3 million in fraudulent reimbursements. Merdassa specifically was affiliated with "Youth Inventors Lab," which was a shell company set up with help from Feeding Our Future. He admitted to creating fake invoices for 1.3 million meals provided by SMS Catering.A judge accepted the plea, but will sentence him later. The plea recommends around two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He'll also have to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police trying to identify suspects in Fremont Ave. shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for help from the public identifying the people involved in a deadly shooting on Fremont Avenue last week. The victim, a man in his 20s, was found shot in an alleyway on Fremont Avenue North near 26th Avenue on Monday, October 3, seriously hurt but for that time still alive. He died two days later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Center, MN
Cars
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
fox9.com

Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman took young daughter from ex-husband's custody to prevent vaccination

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Twin Cities woman accused of taking her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from being vaccinated.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Deanna Konz, of New Hope, is charged with two felony parental rights crimes. According to the criminal complaint, Konz's ex-husband told police that he was taking their 11-year-old daughter to a clinic to be vaccinated on Oct. 7.As he was being unloaded from a Metro Mobility vehicle due to complications from a stroke, he saw a "Honda Pilot near the front door," which is the same car Konz drives.His daughter then "entered the car as he was being unloaded … preventing him from intervening."Konz was previously charged with felony deprivation of parental rights for preventing her daughter from an earlier vaccination attempt, which was "in violation of a family court order." She was on conditional release and was prohibited from seeing her daughter.Police were able to contact Konz, who told them she was "trying to save her daughter's life." Law enforcement are currently searching for her and her child.If convicted, Konz could face up to four years in prison.
NEW HOPE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
fox9.com

Minneapolis drug deal gone bad leads to murder charges

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6. Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Vandals#Fox#Antifa
CBS Minnesota

AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Bring Me The News

Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies' at 50th and France

Edina police are trying to identify two men who were involved in a series of auto thefts and "strong-arm robberies" in the city and in Minneapolis earlier this year. In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, Edina Police Department said it has made three arrests "in a nearby suburb" in connection with a series of purse snatchings in the 50th and France retail area in July.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Boy shot in Minneapolis: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who left his gun on a windowsill, within reach of a 2-year-old boy, has been sentenced to five years in prison after the boy was shot in the face on March 14. Kendall Hampton, 37, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months (five...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed

(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy