Blake Shelton Announces Shocking ‘The Voice’ Exit

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pTdL_0iV7GCAg00

Country star Blake Shelton will be saying goodbye to “The Voice” after the 23rd season!

On Tuesday, Shelton shared on Instagram, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23.”

He continued, “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!”

He went on, “I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

The 23rd season will air in the spring of 2023. Blake will joined by returning judge Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan.

In a statement, Chance said, “I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season. I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Niall added, “I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Last month, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Blake about if he ever thought about walking away from “The Voice.”

At the time, he said, “Each season, they are different the second you throw in one new person. Its… a different show altogether because you can have something going on with four coaches that have worked together, but you change one thing, and it completely screws up everything that you think you got figured out about the show.”

He joked, “And so Camila screwed it up again this year.”

Shelton pointed out, “It is like starting over every time, you know, and… as long as they have those home shopping channels and I can watch those and, and figure out new ideas to sell the same crap over and over again… then I’ll be prepared… I mean, the guy selling a roll of tape is like, ‘Three dollars, are you kidding me?...’ You know, those guys [have] techniques… That’s where I learned.”

“The Voice” is currently airing its 22nd season with current coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Shelton.

Comments / 122

Arlene Thomas
1d ago

no no no Blake you make the the show laugh your jokes are cool you're cool all the rest are too but you you know what I mean day or I'll quit watching

Reply(1)
34
Kathy Williams
1d ago

the ratings will go down for sure. Blake is hilarious and makes you wanna watch next show for the talented people and fun and jokes from blake and Kelly.

Reply
29
Peter Rimel
1d ago

No Blake, no show. I get it - he made the show for over a decade. That doesn’t make it any easier to bear. I’m not sure I’ll even watch season 23 except the finale. I miss the days of Adam Levine jousting w Blake. I can’t imagine the show will survive long after Mr Shelton moves on to bigger and better things.

Reply
28
