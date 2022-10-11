ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies in San Francisco Market Street stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal Tuesday night stabbing on San Francisco's Market Street near Duboce Avenue.San Francisco police said officers responded from Mission Station to reports of a stabbing in the 2000 block of Market Street  at around 8:26 p.m.Arriving officers, discovered an adult male stabbing victim who was already being treated by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.   Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
KTVU FOX 2

Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared

OAKLAND, Calif. - A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Apartment Building#Sro#Svqjournalist
news24-680.com

Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split

A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFist

Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot

A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames

A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video

OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Object in Roadway Causes to Early Morning Crashes on Vasco Road

At 4:03 am Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle crash on Vasco Road near the county line. The incident temporarily blocked traffic as crews worked the scene and it appears a tire or cement block were in the roadway which caused a 2-3 vehicle crash involving the motorcycle.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy