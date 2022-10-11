SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal Tuesday night stabbing on San Francisco's Market Street near Duboce Avenue.San Francisco police said officers responded from Mission Station to reports of a stabbing in the 2000 block of Market Street at around 8:26 p.m.Arriving officers, discovered an adult male stabbing victim who was already being treated by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO