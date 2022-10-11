Read full article on original website
SFist
Glen Park Rat Infestations Being Pinned on ‘Birdseed Lady’ Dropping Huge Piles of the Stuff On Sidewalks
One woman allegedly dropping “15-30 pounds” of birdseed at a time has been at it for years, according to Glen Park neighbors and businesses, who say she’s single-handedly causing a rat infestation that’s roiling the neighborhood. When Glen Park’s Canyon Market was ordered closed by the...
Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
Man dies in San Francisco Market Street stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal Tuesday night stabbing on San Francisco's Market Street near Duboce Avenue.San Francisco police said officers responded from Mission Station to reports of a stabbing in the 2000 block of Market Street at around 8:26 p.m.Arriving officers, discovered an adult male stabbing victim who was already being treated by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SFist
‘Police Did Nothing Vol. XXIV’: Local Man Tracks Down His Own Tools Being Sold on Mission Street
A Vis Valley man had video of an intruder robbing his shed, followed the man to an encampment where his tools were sold, and then tracked the tools down being sold on Mission Street. But he says SFPD would not aid the investigation that he took into his own hands.
1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared
OAKLAND, Calif. - A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
news24-680.com
Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split
A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
SFist
Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot
A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday
Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman dead in a residential area of...
SFist
Repeat Offender Attacks AC Transit Driver With Hammer, Pulls Gun on Him
It was not the first time this 45-year-old woman assaulted someone on AC Transit, but security video shows that on Sunday, she bashed a driver on the head with a hammer and tried to shoot him, but the gun malfunctioned. A terrible assault of an AC Transit driver in East...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames
A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
eastcountytoday.net
Object in Roadway Causes to Early Morning Crashes on Vasco Road
At 4:03 am Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle crash on Vasco Road near the county line. The incident temporarily blocked traffic as crews worked the scene and it appears a tire or cement block were in the roadway which caused a 2-3 vehicle crash involving the motorcycle.
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Appear to Use Postal Service Keys to Steal Mail From Berkeley Apartments
Thieves are making bold moves to steal mail -- they’re using keys. Surveillance video at an apartment building near the UC Berkeley campus showed a man casually walking up to a security box, opening the door with a key and letting a second person slip in. A move building manager Bob Dister just stumbled upon.
