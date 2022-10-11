ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all

GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

