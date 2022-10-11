Read full article on original website
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
The best natural gas prices to heat your home ahead of another Cleveland winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Cleveland begins its steady march toward the winter months, special deals are available to switch natural gas suppliers to heat your home. But which deal is the best, and should you be looking for hidden fees and cancellation policies?. In Northeast Ohio, there are two service...
WTRF
Ohio Contractor Faces $1M Fines For Safety Citations At West Virginia Work Site
Wheeling, WV – Charm Builders Ltd., a roofing and siding contractor located in Millersburg, Ohio, has faced workplace safety standard issues since 2009 with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. On March 29, 2022, OHSA investigated a complaint from employees that they were forced...
Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all
GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
University Hospitals lays off 117 administrative employees; eliminates 326 unfilled positions
CLEVELAND — Citing financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, University Hospitals has announced that it will be laying off 117 administrative employees and eliminating another 326 unfilled administrative positions. "University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is...
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
whbc.com
No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
daltonkidronnews.com
Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn
DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
