ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County

POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Proposed Zoning Changes Threaten Public Access to Sugarloaf Mountain

A debate is brewing before the Frederick County Council over the future of Sugarloaf Mountain. It's private property that is open to the public, but that could change. “I’ve lived in the area since the early ‘70s, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been out here, you know, hiked up to the top,” Connie Oliver said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Potomac, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
fox5dc.com

Zoning dispute over Sugarloaf Mountain continues

DICKERSON, Md. - The owner of one of our region’s most popular hiking spots is doubling down on plans to close to the public. Sugarloaf Mountain's owner, Stronghold Inc., is at odds with zoning plans by the Frederick County Council. The council is amending a plan to preserve the...
DICKERSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Towers#The Cell#Resentment
WTOP

Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire

A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Source of the Spring

All Five Planning Board Members Resign Following Controversy, Allegations

All five members of the county’s Planning Board—Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson, and Carol Rubin—resigned yesterday afternoon, effective immediately, after several weeks of controversy and allegations against members. “The council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MD
clayconews.com

State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County

(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy