Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
Long-time business administrator Todd Hauber is leaving Park City School District
Hauber helped the district figure out creative ways to finance new school construction and achieve national recognition for budgeting. Park City School District Business Administrator Todd Hauber is leaving after ten years on the job. His last day is Friday. Hauber has served under three superintendents: Ray Timothy, Ember Conley...
Development projects in Draper worry local paragliders
Utah’s paragliders are concerned that recent plans for development in Draper will make their pastime unsafe.
New Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett calls employees key to success
Bennett is a Lake Placid, New York native who grew up skiing. Professionally speaking, he comes to Deer Valley from the world of Disney. “I rotated through several different areas - revenue management, I did some experience design work," Bennett said. "If you’ve ever seen the MyMagic+ program, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City High School mountain biker racks up first place finishes
Park City High School’s mountain bike team has grown over the years, with 200 members this season. One of the newer riders is junior Abigail Pruyn, who is 16 years old. She had been biking with her parents for years and joined the team in 2020. She switched over from swimming because that sport became less accessible for her when quarantine started.
KSLTV
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away
The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Summit County senior housing survey points to a lack of supply
Over 450 people took the survey, and a vast majority of the respondents are full-time Summit County residents. Nearly half are retired, and nearly all own their own homes. About a fourth live alone, while a little over half live with someone else. Most said they won’t need to move...
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
Parkites share excitement, concerns over hosting Olympics again
While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules included requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Income needed to afford a house in Salt Lake City has nearly doubled
The income it takes to afford a house in the Salt Lake metro area nearly doubled in two years, according to data from Zillow. The combination of rising prices and mortgage rates has put homeownership far out of reach for lots of Utahns. By the numbers: It now takes an...
Highland Estates treatment facility returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission
Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility is applying for a permit to use the former BeeHive Homes of Park City senior living as a treatment center. The 11,000-square-foot building is on Highland Drive near its intersection with Old Ranch Road. Some patients would be detoxifying from substance addiction and would stay no...
kslnewsradio.com
Teams continue wildfire mitigation work in Parley’s Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — Environmental teams on a variety of municipal levels continue to work this month to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic wildfire in Parley’s Canyon. The importance of this effort was amplified after last year’s fire in the canyon. Along with mitigation efforts, crews are looking for the potential fuel sources that could make a fire worse.
Henry Sigg unanimously appointed to Park City Planning Commission
With Sigg’s confirmation, the planning commission is now full with seven members. The commission operated for several months without a full body after several people departed and the city council rejected the mayor’s full list of recommended appointments. Several large development applications are on the way soon. In...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
Hiker warns others after bobcat encounter in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman out on a hike in the Wasatch Mountains warned others after she encountered a bobcat while on her walk Sunday. Mikala Jordan was on a trail in Neffs Canyon when she spotted the bobcat. At first, the bobcat was facing away from Jordan, before it turned around and began walking towards her.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0