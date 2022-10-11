ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City High School mountain biker racks up first place finishes

Park City High School’s mountain bike team has grown over the years, with 200 members this season. One of the newer riders is junior Abigail Pruyn, who is 16 years old. She had been biking with her parents for years and joined the team in 2020. She switched over from swimming because that sport became less accessible for her when quarantine started.
PARK CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away

The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Parkites share excitement, concerns over hosting Olympics again

While Thursday night's meeting was the final in-person event of the listening tour, there are still two virtual meetings to come. A long list of rules greeted guests as they walked into the meeting room at the Park City Library Thursday evening for the Mountain Meditation Center’s Olympic Community Conversation. Some of these rules included requests such as respect your neighbor, listen without judgment, no arguing and no solutions.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teams continue wildfire mitigation work in Parley’s Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Environmental teams on a variety of municipal levels continue to work this month to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic wildfire in Parley’s Canyon. The importance of this effort was amplified after last year’s fire in the canyon. Along with mitigation efforts, crews are looking for the potential fuel sources that could make a fire worse.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Henry Sigg unanimously appointed to Park City Planning Commission

With Sigg’s confirmation, the planning commission is now full with seven members. The commission operated for several months without a full body after several people departed and the city council rejected the mayor’s full list of recommended appointments. Several large development applications are on the way soon. In...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day

Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KPCW

KPCW

ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

