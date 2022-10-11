Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
4-week course teaches post-prison job skills to Oregon inmates
WILSONVILLE, Ore (KPTV) — Adults in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville have an opportunity to learn a new trade skill for jobs post-incarceration. The new program uses simulation technology to train women at the correctional facility to use heavy construction machinery. Officials said more than 100 people applied but only 12 were selected. One of those is Garcilia Sanchez who has been incarcerated for six years.
KTVZ
Oregon SNAP food benefit recipients to receive 12% cost of living increase this month
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefit recipients will receive a permanent cost of living increase of about 12% starting this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits...
KTVZ
Updated COVID-19 booster shots now approved for Oregon children ages 5-11, OHA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Children ages 5-11 in Oregon are now eligible for the new updated bivalent booster, Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday. OHA also gave a summary of the latest COVID-19 data and trends and the status of the ongoing response to monkeypox (hMPXV) in Oregon. “Yesterday, the...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Caregiving an under-the-radar issue in Oregon election
With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460,000 family caregivers in the state providing $5.7 billion of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith, a faculty member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
KDRV
SNAP: Oregon households have extension on replacement benefits
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon households who lost food they purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the public safety power shut offs or wildfire evacuations in August and September now have an extension to request replacement benefits. Households that lost or had to throw away food...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Meta provides $50,000 grant for Ochoco Preserve, Crooked River restoration projects
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Meta, the social-network company formerly known as Facebook, announced Wednesday it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Deschutes Land Trust and the Crooked River Watershed Council in support of two local conservation projects. The funding will support habitat restoration and community access at Ochoco Preserve,...
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
Laird Superfood, Oregon plant-based food manufacturer, to close factory and lay off workers
Plant-based health foods company Laird Superfood said Wednesday it’s closing its central Oregon production and fulfillment facilities and will be laying off dozens of workers as a result. In a letter to employees Wednesday, CEO Jason Vieth said the “entire facility” in Sisters is unable to produce at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
bendsource.com
Vote Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor
There's lots to chew on in this governor's race, with the ideal of a "third party" non-affiliated candidate in the mix. But the reality of a third candidate has proved a hard pill to swallow. While our editorial board gave serious weight to the benefits of a candidate who could sit in the middle of the aisle, like most voters, we ended up placing our endorsement with the candidate who can best deliver on the political vision we have for the state. While we enjoy the idea of a governor who's free of the pressures of party politics, that's not what we imagine politics in Salem would look like. Betsy Johnson jumped into this race to be a punch in the gut to the two parties, but in reality, she hasn't shown her case to be strong enough to end up being anything but a spoiler potentially pushing Oregon in what we consider an alarming direction.
kptv.com
Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
ijpr.org
Tue 8:30 | All the uses, none of the highs: hemp on Stories of Southern Oregon
We've had quite a ride on the hemp train in recent years. First, Congress gave approval for hemp to be grown again, putting it in a special status apart from its stoner sibling, marijuana. But then the legalization of cannabis in Oregon and California provided an opportunity--and excuse--for people to...
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
klcc.org
High schoolers in Oregon may now benefit from "name, image, likeness" deals
Just over a year ago, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a bill giving NCAA athletes the right to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness, or “NIL.” On Monday, the Oregon School Activities Association voted to allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals.
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
Comments / 0