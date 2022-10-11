ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Mountain Grove Family Supermarket closes after 85 years

By Sydney Moran
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNoNw_0iV7E2MF00

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Richards Brothers Supermarket on the square closed its doors for good Wednesday. The grocery store opened back in 1937.

Crews continue to investigate Mountain Grove fire 5 weeks later

“My father started this business the year I was born,” Barbara White said. “It’s been in the family ever since.”

In its opening, the store was only 20 feet wide.

“The customers would line up even before it was time to open in the morning,” White said. “They could hardly wait and we’d have prizes for them and bake sales all day.”

Over time, the store expanded into a deli and bakery.

“It has gotten harder and harder since Wal-Mart Supercenter came to town, which has been some time ago,” Bob Skyles said. He and his brothers Steve and David eventually took charge of the store. “It became very difficult to make very much money or any money. We just kept trying our best and doing the best we can.”

Country Mart, a grocery store chain in Mountain Grove, purchased the Richards Brothers building.

“After I announced, there’s a lot of upset people that said, you know, they shopped here their whole life,” Skyles said. “They don’t want to do self-checkout, you know, things like that.”

Bob Skyles said ultimately he wanted to retire and felt this was the year to do it.

“It’s been really it really hit me hard this last week, how tough this is going to be,” Skyles said.

Neighbors have also shared they are sad to hear the staple close its doors.

“Richard Brothers was our only downtown grocery store, that does leave a void for a lot of people that live on the south side of town and in the downtown area,” Broker at 37 North Realty Group Liz Citron said.

The Skyles brothers said they will still run the Richards Brothers Farm and Feed Store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Bass Pro hosts holiday hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many across the Ozarks, the holiday season can bring struggles to the family’s pockets. Dealing with the rise of inflation can add to the headache of trying to make ends meet. Finding seasonal jobs could help remove some of that stress from families’ shoulders. In preparation for the upcoming holiday shopping […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
City
Mountain Grove, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Four weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Wal Mart
KOLR10 News

This year’s changes to “Thriller on C-Street”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance. This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Alzheimer’s Association discusses recent Silver Alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said so far this year, more than 100 Silver Alerts have been sent out statewide. A few of those alerts have recently been issued here in the Ozarks. A Silver Alert is issued when adults, especially those who are older and suffer from dementia, are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
howellcountynews.com

Man evades police after stealing truck in Willow Springs

Last week, a Cabool man evaded a 24-hour, multi-agency manhunt after allegedly stealing a truck in Willow Springs. Surveillance video of the parking lot at MUNCH food pantry and thrift store shows a woman, later identified to be Stephanie Johnson of Cabool, arriving in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger, later identified as Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. According to police records, Burton can be seen exiting the vehicle and traveling on foot to the Willow Villa Apartments on East Main St.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to go trunk-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the holiday quickly approaching, parents may be wondering where to take their kids trick-or-treating in the Springfield area. Several businesses and organizations throughout the Springfield community have put together trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat events for families. Here’s a list of where to go trick-or-treating this Halloween in Springfield: Springfield Botanical Garden’s Halloween […]
KYTV

Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder

AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy