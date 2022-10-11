You CAN, but in my opinion, you should schedule them separately and I'll explain why. Your arm will thank me later. NOTE: This is an opinion piece based on MY experience. I am not a doctor of any kind. I'm simply a person who is cool with getting vaccines but would like to avoid overloading my body with tremendous pain. When scheduling your booster and/or flu shot, the online form and/or pharmacist may say it's totally fine to get BOTH shots at the same appointment...and that might be medically 100% true. I'm going to explain why I THINK it's a poor choice, and to schedule them separately.

