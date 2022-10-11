Read full article on original website
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
Salem mother sentenced to life in prison for death of child
SALEM, Mo. – A Salem woman has been sentenced to life in prison for child abuse leading to the death of her 10-year-old daughter. Officials said 10-year-old Josie Abney was malnourished and weighed less than 35 pounds after she collapsed and died in 2020. Susan Abney was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison by […]
mymoinfo.com
Plea Deal Did Not Help Dent County Woman In Adopted Daughter’s Starving Death Case
(Steelville) Susan Abney of rural Dent County is going to spend the rest of her life in prison for her part in the starving death of her and her husband’s adopted daughter. Abney was sentenced late Tuesday in Crawford County court on a change of venue from Dent County.
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen motorcycle in House Springs
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a motorcycle that was stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Burgan Grove in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on October 2nd. My MO Info ·...
houstonherald.com
Patrol arrests Summersville man on assault charge Tuesday
A Summersville man is in the Texas County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on a third-degree domestic assault charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Derick J. Cook is held in the Texas County Jail.
mymoinfo.com
Detective Bureau remains busy dealing with multiple burglary cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a various amount of burglaries in the county. One such burglary happened sometime on September 30th in the 6400 block of Antire Road in High Ridge. My MO Info · KJ101122A. A canvass was conducted to no avail. A...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol on Halloween Safety
(Jefferson County) With Halloween less than three weeks away, authorities are reminding motorists to be cautious when driving through areas where children and known to trick or treat. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s something they stress every year at this time. In addition,...
KFVS12
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
mymoinfo.com
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
De Soto police are looking armed man going door to door
De Soto, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect going to several properties in the De Soto area. He has been seen with a gun on one hip and a large knife on the other. The officers did not indicate what they wanted the man for. Surveillance video...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
mymoinfo.com
Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson – Service 10/17/22 At 1 P.M.
Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 61. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Lorraine Hickson is Monday at 11 at the funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Help Forest Service Identify Reynolds County Lookout Tower Thieves
(Bunker) Mark Twain National Forest officials hope someone comes forward to identify those captured on video and photos, who are suspected of stealing from the Marcoot Lookout Tower in Reynolds County. A news release from the forest service says the theft happened last year when the thieves removed a historic...
houstonherald.com
Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife
A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center
(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
mymoinfo.com
Jacqueline “Jackie” June Briscoe – Graveside Service – 10/15/22 at 12 p.m.
Jacqueline “Jackie” June Briscoe of Farmington died October 8th at the age of 71. A graveside service will be held Saturday at noon at the Knob Lick Cemetery.
