ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
LATHROP, MO
KOLR10 News

Salem mother sentenced to life in prison for death of child

SALEM, Mo. – A Salem woman has been sentenced to life in prison for child abuse leading to the death of her 10-year-old daughter. Officials said 10-year-old Josie Abney was malnourished and weighed less than 35 pounds after she collapsed and died in 2020. Susan Abney was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison by […]
SALEM, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Reynolds County, MO
City
Centerville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Steelville, MO
Centerville, MO
Crime & Safety
whiterivernow.com

State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit

Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
DONIPHAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen motorcycle in House Springs

(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a motorcycle that was stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Burgan Grove in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on October 2nd. My MO Info ·...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol on Halloween Safety

(Jefferson County) With Halloween less than three weeks away, authorities are reminding motorists to be cautious when driving through areas where children and known to trick or treat. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s something they stress every year at this time. In addition,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident

(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks

A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson – Service 10/17/22 At 1 P.M.

Lorarine Ann (Elliot) Hickson of Leadwood died Tuesday at the age of 61. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Lorraine Hickson is Monday at 11 at the funeral...
LEADWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymoinfo.com

Help Forest Service Identify Reynolds County Lookout Tower Thieves

(Bunker) Mark Twain National Forest officials hope someone comes forward to identify those captured on video and photos, who are suspected of stealing from the Marcoot Lookout Tower in Reynolds County. A news release from the forest service says the theft happened last year when the thieves removed a historic...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife

A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
HOUSTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center

(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
PARK HILLS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy