Eugene, OR

KCBY

Coach to Coach: Dana Altman has great respect for Dan Lanning

EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman started his tenure with the Ducks, Chip Kelly was the head football coach for Oregon. 12 years later, Dan Lanning is the 5th head coach Altman has seen roaming the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. Speaking at basketball practice earlier...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State softball opens fall ball against Western Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University opened fall ball Tuesday against Western Oregon. Sarah Haendiges started in the circle. Last season's Pac-12 All-Freshman selection got a strikeout early on. At the plate, Frankie Hammoude went yard, showing why she was the team's best hitter last season. Head coach Laura...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
LANE COUNTY, OR
