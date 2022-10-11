Read full article on original website
Coach to Coach: Dana Altman has great respect for Dan Lanning
EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman started his tenure with the Ducks, Chip Kelly was the head football coach for Oregon. 12 years later, Dan Lanning is the 5th head coach Altman has seen roaming the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. Speaking at basketball practice earlier...
Oregon State softball opens fall ball against Western Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University opened fall ball Tuesday against Western Oregon. Sarah Haendiges started in the circle. Last season's Pac-12 All-Freshman selection got a strikeout early on. At the plate, Frankie Hammoude went yard, showing why she was the team's best hitter last season. Head coach Laura...
EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Glide School District says old middle school unsafe; Glide Revitalization responds
GLIDE, Ore. — Non-profit Glide Revitalization is responding to a statement made by the Glide School District that the old middle school building, in which the organization hopes to open a preschool, is unsafe due to lead. In a statement, Glide Revitalization says that their organization is leasing the...
Cedar Creek Fire crews work on new firelines to keep the fire from moving south
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Our station is keeping an eye on the Cedar Creek Fire, which sent more smoke into parts of Lane County Wednesday. Part of the fire that broke containment lines on the southern edge over the weekend. Crews say they've completely finished building new fire and hose-lines...
Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
Deadline for voters registration approaching ahead of November election
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is around the corner on November 8th and the Lane County Elections Office would like to encourage voters to be ready for the General Election. Voters in Lane County must register to vote no later than October 18, 2022. “In the weeks leading up...
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
