The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster
Here's what you can expect when you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and how you can ease any symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates
"We owe it to the public to say we could be seeing a future aspect of this pandemic unlike any we’ve seen today." Relatively few Americans have received the new Omicron booster—and most don’t plan to get it anytime soon, if at all, according to a new survey.
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
wfit.org
Scientists dispute the Florida's surgeon general's latest COVID-19 vaccine guidance for young men
Health experts and federal officials are criticizing Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's decision to advise men between 18 and 39 years-old not to get COVID-19 vaccines, which goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in Prevention. His recommendation is based on an analysis the state health department published...
contagionlive.com
Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection
Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
White House Says Most People Will Need A COVID Booster Vaccine Every Year
"We’ll see where the virus goes," the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator said.
New Study Confirms COVID Vaccines May Impact Your Period
Here's what you need to know.
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters and Prior Infection Significantly Reduce Risks
A comprehensive cohort study of COVID-19 data has reinforced the effectiveness of the various vaccines, boosters, and prior infection in protecting against infection, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccination, booster shots and prior infection all were associated with a significant reduction in the risk of infection, hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2,...
The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. With the rollout this month of a new coronavirus booster, U.S. public health leaders once more face the challenge of persuading Americans that they should roll up their sleeves and get another, possibly better, shot targeted at the omicron strain.
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Broken Down by Vaccination Status
A recent study broke down hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 in adults between January 2021 and April of this year, based upon vaccination status. We’re starting to see the early signs of a winter surge; cases are rising in the United States and abroad. This winter will be a test. Our first winter in which people have collectively decided “the pandemic is over.”
Which Age Groups Are Eligible For The New COVID Booster?
With the holiday season just around the corner, here is a look at the new guidelines regarding which age groups are able to get the new COVID booster.
chulavistatoday.com
FDA, CDC clears updated coronavirus booster for children as young as 5
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Omicron bivalent booster shots for children as young as 5 years old, ahead of an expected winter surge. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for Pfizer BioNTech Bivalent boosters for kids 5 to 11, and Moderna’s bivalent booster for kids 6 to 17. Children who have received a two-dose primary series of any vaccine and those who've received a booster are eligible to get the updated boosters as long as two months have passed since their last dose, the FDA said in a statement.
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
The White House on Tuesday said eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection against the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead.Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said the U.S. has the tools, both from vaccines and treatments, to largely eliminate serious illness and death from the virus, but stressed that's only the case if people do their part.“We are not helpless against these challenges," he said. “What happens this winter is up to us.”So far the Centers for Disease Control and...
Can You Mix And Match For The COVID Bivalent Booster Shot?
Both Moderna and Pfizer have new COVID shots available. Does it matter if you get a different shot than your last one? Experts weigh in.
