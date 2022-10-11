ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player

Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth

Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
SPORTS
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker may return for Newcastle

Anthony Martial is out of Manchester United’s Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia but could return to training before the weekend.Martial was substituted midway through the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton with a suspected back injury.The 26-year-old's start to the season has been disrupted by hamstring and Achilles injuries, despite impressing with three goals and two assists in his limited time on the pitch.Erik ten Hag ruled Martial out of Thursday's Group E clash but holds out hope of him being available for Sunday's Premier League visit from Newcastle United."Not [training] today," Ten Hag said, when asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
Daily Mail

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Sociedad made it four wins from four following victory over Tiraspol... while Feyenoord sit top of Group F on goal difference after drawing with Midtjylland

Sociedad made it four group wins from four as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Robert Navarro secured them a 3-0 home win against Sheriff Tiraspol. While PSV Eindhoven remain two points behind the Gunners in second place after thrashing bottom side Zurich 5-0. Joey Veerman's double and further...
UEFA
A.C. Milan
FOX Sports

Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat

Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
UEFA
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali

Chelsea beat AC Milan in back-to-back matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages over these past two weeks, but it seems the Italians' Sandro Tonali still managed to impress those in West London. The young midfielder played for both of the 90 minutes against Graham Potter's side and is...
PREMIER LEAGUE

