Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker may return for Newcastle
Anthony Martial is out of Manchester United’s Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia but could return to training before the weekend.Martial was substituted midway through the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton with a suspected back injury.The 26-year-old's start to the season has been disrupted by hamstring and Achilles injuries, despite impressing with three goals and two assists in his limited time on the pitch.Erik ten Hag ruled Martial out of Thursday's Group E clash but holds out hope of him being available for Sunday's Premier League visit from Newcastle United."Not [training] today," Ten Hag said, when asked...
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Sociedad made it four wins from four following victory over Tiraspol... while Feyenoord sit top of Group F on goal difference after drawing with Midtjylland
Sociedad made it four group wins from four as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Robert Navarro secured them a 3-0 home win against Sheriff Tiraspol. While PSV Eindhoven remain two points behind the Gunners in second place after thrashing bottom side Zurich 5-0. Joey Veerman's double and further...
ESPN
Man United fend off Europa League humiliation as Erik ten Hag fields strong squad vs. Omonia Nicosia
MANCHESTER, England -- It took Manchester United more than 90 minutes to do it, but they found a way past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, winning 1-0. - Report: Man United-Omonia Nicosia | Europa League table | Upcoming fixtures. Although manager Erik ten Hag fielded a strong...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
Sporting News
Rangers vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as Mohamed Salah nets fastest Champions League hat-trick
Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool earned a confidence-boosting 7-1 win over Rangers. The Egyptian netted three goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds after emerging from the bench to help the Reds keep their European campaign on track. In truth, the game...
Yardbarker
Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat
Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
Man Utd news LIVE: Paul Scholes on Europa win, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, United tracking Ivan Toney
MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to defeat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game with a injury-time strike, finally beating Omonia 'keeper Francis Uzoho. And United legend Paul Scholes has given his view of the game on punditry duty. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo...
Yardbarker
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League
Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Newcastle may be forced to cash in on Bruno Guimaraes amid Real Madrid transfer interest, says Dan Ashworth
NEWCASTLE chiefs admit they may cash in on superstars like Bruno Guimaraes to fund their title dreams. The Brazil midfielder signed from Lyon for £35million in January but revealed “conversations” with Real Madrid during the summer. Fan favourite Bruno, 24, is loving life on Tyneside but has...
Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali
Chelsea beat AC Milan in back-to-back matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages over these past two weeks, but it seems the Italians' Sandro Tonali still managed to impress those in West London. The young midfielder played for both of the 90 minutes against Graham Potter's side and is...
