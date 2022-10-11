ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
Angela Lansbury: Enduring appeal of Murder, She Wrote star was no mystery

The sad news of the death of Angela Lansbury, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday, brought to an end one of the longest and most storied careers in Hollywood history. While she will perhaps be best remembered for the 265 episodes (and four feature-length movies) she spent playing best-selling mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, a stint that earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the “most prolific amateur sleuth”, Lansbury packed her eight decades on stage and screen with a host of memorable roles. To each of them, she...
West End to dim lights in honour of ‘immensely talented’ Dame Angela Lansbury

London’s West End theatres will dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96.The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.As a tribute to her, West End theatres will dim their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and...
Alex Guarnaschelli's Simple Yet Tearful Tribute To Angela Lansbury

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Social media is reacting Tuesday to the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The British television, film, and broadway star was 96 years old when she died on October 11 just five days away from her birthday, according to a family statement (via Broadway World).
Actress Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old

18-time Emmy nominee and five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reflects on her remarkable acting career, where she was best known for her roles in “Murder, She Wrote” and “Beauty and the Beast.”Oct. 11, 2022.
'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at Age 96

(Reuters) -Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday. Lansbury, who played a crime-solving...
Angela Lansbury Refused to Be Defined By Her Lack of an Emmy

Angela Lansbury, legend of stage and screen, died on Tuesday at the age of 96 with a legacy as glitzy as any performer who's ever lived. She won five Tony Awards, including a record four as Best Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for three Academy Awards, winning an Honorary Oscar in 2013. She received a BAFTA Special Award in 1991, a Life Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild in 1997, and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2000. Six Golden Globes. One People's Choice. And yet in one of the more mystifying twists of fate in Hollywood's awards-giving history, she never won an Emmy Award.
