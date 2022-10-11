Read full article on original website
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Police were called to the crash scene, at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive around 10:15 a.m.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenage girl with has been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, police say.
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.
Man sentenced 7 years in 2018 death of Ocean Lakes H.S. student
Jacob Meadows was sentenced to 16 years with nine years suspended for the death of 17-year-old Christopher Ross.
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Missing 14-year-old from Newport News found safe
According to police, 14-year-old Amayah Smith was last seen around 3:30 a.m. leaving the 400 block of Crossings Court.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Man dies after shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide investigation underway
Officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Calvin Coston who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/portsmouth-pd-investigating-gunshot-walk-in-victim/. Man dies after shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide …. Officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m....
Portsmouth woman arrested after VB crash leads to elderly woman’s death
A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.
18-year-old injured in shooting on 35th St. in Newport News
Police were called to investigate the shooting on 35th Street, near Wickham Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach was closed for several hours following a “serious crash” Tuesday evening. Virginia Beach police say the call for the crash came in around 8:35 p.m. The eastbound lanes of Dam Neck Road between Drakesmile...
Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years behind the wheel
Back in October of 1972, when Marge Moore started driving for Virginia Beach Public Schools, a gallon of gas was only 55 cents, Richard Nixon was President and minimum wage was $1.60 an hour.
Norfolk mom wants justice after she says her daughter was attacked at school
Norfolk Police are investigating a reported attack on a 16-year-old girl at school. Her mother says four students attacked her daughter Tatiana at Lake Taylor High School.
70-year-old woman accused of setting fire at Suffolk assisted living facility
70-year-old woman accused of setting fire at Suffolk …. Hardee’s Player of the Week: Grafton’s Ben Samson. Ben Samson caught a touchdown pass and snagged two interceptions against Tabb. Top 10 Plays from Oct. 7 edition of Friday Night …. A defense gem and maybe the special teams...
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
Officers cleared in shooting of armed suspect on Granby St.
Norfolk's commonwealth's attorney says officers were justified in the shooting of Barry Carrington Jr. on Granby Street back in February.
Police: Elizabeth City student arrested after ‘threatening to discharge firearm,’ later found with Nerf guns
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center. According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later […]
