ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Tabb, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Grafton, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wolf
WAVY News 10

Man dies after shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide investigation underway

Officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Calvin Coston who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/portsmouth-pd-investigating-gunshot-walk-in-victim/. Man dies after shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide …. Officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Burns Drive#Newport News Police#Crossings Court
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAVY News 10

Police: Elizabeth City student arrested after ‘threatening to discharge firearm,’ later found with Nerf guns

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center. According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy