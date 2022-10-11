Early voting deadlines in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up even sooner.

Ohioans’ last day to register to vote and change details, like your voting address, for the Nov. 8 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kentucky’s deadline was also Oct. 11.

The voter registration deadline for West Virginians is on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Here is the timeline for early voting in the tri-state:

West Virginia – Oct. 26 – Nov. 5

Kentucky – Opportunities beginning Oct. 26 – Nov. 5. Contact your local clerk’s office for specific dates

Ohio – Find your county by clicking here .

