ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Early voting deadlines in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrzKz_0iV7DKCH00

(WOWK) — Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up even sooner.

Ohioans’ last day to register to vote and change details, like your voting address, for the Nov. 8 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kentucky’s deadline was also Oct. 11.

The voter registration deadline for West Virginians is on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

Here is the timeline for early voting in the tri-state:

  • West Virginia – Oct. 26 – Nov. 5
  • Kentucky – Opportunities beginning Oct. 26 – Nov. 5. Contact your local clerk’s office for specific dates
  • Ohio – Find your county by clicking here .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, for the midterm general election, which will decide who will live in Ohio’s governor‘s mansion for the next four years as well as possibly decide the fate of the U.S. Senate. In addition to Ohio governor and U.S. Senate races, voters will pick their representatives […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Will Ohio follow Biden’s lead and pardon marijuana convictions?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – President Joe Biden’s executive order encouraging governors to erase state-level marijuana convictions might fall on deaf ears in Ohio. After signing an executive order Thursday to pardon about 6,500 people federally convicted of possessing marijuana, Biden urged governors – including Ohio’s Mike DeWine – to extend the same clemency to those […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Center, KY
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Top Ohio school board tables resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted to send a resolution that would have rejected proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students to executive committee. Ohio’s top school board voted 12-7 to send a resolution to executive committee on Wednesday that opponents said would have harmed LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Early Voting#Election Day#Voter Registration#West Virginians#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Metro News

Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter

Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s Bridge Day back for 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back and it’s right around the corner. Thrill seekers all over the country are gearing up for the event on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year, over 370 people will BASE jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge, which is the third-highest bridge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hope Scholarship regulations laid out in meeting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Virginia Treasurer and Attorney General laid out the regulations for hope scholarship recipients. This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia ruled the scholarship constitutional in October 2022. The scholarship was under review after those opposed to it said it takes […]
CHARITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report.The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility."The federal government is in the process of investigating the facility, and the integrity of that investigation is of the utmost importance to the WV Department of Homeland Security," said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the state agency said in an email to the newspaper.The jail in Beaver has been the "subject...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy