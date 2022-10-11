ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
atozsports.com

The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
Chicago Tribune

A ‘step forward’ for QB Justin Fields in a 12-7 loss? Really? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears after Week 6.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears had four shots from the 5-yard line and closer in the final minute but couldn’t convert in a 12-7 loss to an embattled Washington Commanders team on Thursday night at Soldier Field. 1. There is a problem with folks who want a weekly referendum on Justin Fields and how things are coming along in his development at the most difficult position to play in ...
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols drop epic hype video before showdown with Alabama

The latest hype video from the Tennessee Vols‘ creative team is guaranteed to give you chills. Tennessee dropped the video on Friday evening, ahead of the Vols’ matchup with Alabama on Saturday. The video is narrated by Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello. Check it out:. If that doesn’t...
atozsports.com

Josh Allen comes to mind-blowing realization about his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes

Two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks square off in Week 6 as Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to do battle with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Allen and Mahomes have changed the way the quarterback position is played. These two generational talents have been at the root of many sleepless nights for defensive coordinators around the league.
atozsports.com

Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville

For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
FOX Sports

Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
PITTSBURGH, PA

