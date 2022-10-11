Read full article on original website
This Bills-Panthers Trade Sends Christian McCaffrey To Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills continued with their winning ways in Week 5, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo did exactly what you are supposed to do as a Super Bowl favorite, taking full advantage of a Steelers team that was dealing with some injuries on defense and had a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett making his first career start.
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
Tennessee announces uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin,...
Recent comments from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should have him on the hot seat
I’ve long been a defender of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, but a comment he made this week has made me reconsider my position. Tomlin is understandably under fire right now with Pittsburgh off to a 1-4 start. The longtime Steelers head coach was questioned this week about...
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for
The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
A ‘step forward’ for QB Justin Fields in a 12-7 loss? Really? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears after Week 6.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears had four shots from the 5-yard line and closer in the final minute but couldn’t convert in a 12-7 loss to an embattled Washington Commanders team on Thursday night at Soldier Field. 1. There is a problem with folks who want a weekly referendum on Justin Fields and how things are coming along in his development at the most difficult position to play in ...
Nick Saban is engaging in some gamesmanship ahead of showdown with Tennessee Vols
The biggest question ahead of the much-anticipated showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Vols is whether or not Bama quarterback Bryce Young will play. Young, the Heisman Trophy winner last season, is dealing with a shoulder injury on his throwing arm. He missed Alabama’s win against Texas A&M last Saturday.
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Carolina Panthers list Baker Mayfield as doubtful in Friday injury report
Having not practiced this week with an ankle injury that he sustained against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He is the only player carrying that designation for them this weekend on the Panthers injury report.
Tennessee Vols drop epic hype video before showdown with Alabama
The latest hype video from the Tennessee Vols‘ creative team is guaranteed to give you chills. Tennessee dropped the video on Friday evening, ahead of the Vols’ matchup with Alabama on Saturday. The video is narrated by Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello. Check it out:. If that doesn’t...
Josh Allen comes to mind-blowing realization about his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes
Two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks square off in Week 6 as Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to do battle with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Allen and Mahomes have changed the way the quarterback position is played. These two generational talents have been at the root of many sleepless nights for defensive coordinators around the league.
Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville
For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
