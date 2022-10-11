HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a second man who was involved in a February shooting that injured a local man. Donald Woodson, 39, of Meriden, was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit after he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $500,000 bond.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO