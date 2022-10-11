ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Register Citizen

Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man linked to February social lounge shooting arrested, Hamden police say

HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a second man who was involved in a February shooting that injured a local man. Donald Woodson, 39, of Meriden, was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit after he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $500,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting Involving 3 Officers Under Investigation in Bristol: State Police

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene of a shooting involving three officers on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said they've been requested to help Bristol Police with an investigation. State troopers said three officers were involved in the shooting and...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Monroe woman, 66, dies in Fox Run fire early Thursday, police say

MONROE — A woman was found dead after a fire on Fox Run in Monroe early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers and firefighters with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at approximately 12:47 a.m., Lt. Michael Sweeney said in an email.
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford men charged in Park Street beating death, police say

HARTFORD — Two city men have been charged with the beating death of a Park Street resident on Tuesday, police said. Jaquan Davis, 32, and Colin Campbell, 35, were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability murder, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Officers...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire

A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say

DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

29-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death On Whalley

Someone stabbed a 29-year-old New Haven man to death on Whalley Avenue Monday night. That’s according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway, who sent out an email press release about the homicide Tuesday morning. Shumway wrote that, at around 9:31 p.m. on Monday, city police received a 911...
NEW HAVEN, CT

