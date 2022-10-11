Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Man linked to February social lounge shooting arrested, Hamden police say
HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a second man who was involved in a February shooting that injured a local man. Donald Woodson, 39, of Meriden, was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit after he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $500,000 bond.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Involving 3 Officers Under Investigation in Bristol: State Police
Multiple police agencies responded to the scene of a shooting involving three officers on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said they've been requested to help Bristol Police with an investigation. State troopers said three officers were involved in the shooting and...
2 officers killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut shooting
Two officers were shot and killed in Bristol, Connecticut, early Thursday morning, according to police.
Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery
MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Monroe woman, 66, dies in Fox Run fire early Thursday, police say
MONROE — A woman was found dead after a fire on Fox Run in Monroe early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers and firefighters with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at approximately 12:47 a.m., Lt. Michael Sweeney said in an email.
Register Citizen
Police: Manchester burglary suspect stabbed himself while trying to flee officers
MANCHESTER — Police have detained an East Hartford man after they say he tried to break into a home on Delmont Street and began stabbing himself when a knife when an officer later approached him. A resident spotted a man "wearing dark clothing and black gloves" on a surveillance...
Register Citizen
Hartford men charged in Park Street beating death, police say
HARTFORD — Two city men have been charged with the beating death of a Park Street resident on Tuesday, police said. Jaquan Davis, 32, and Colin Campbell, 35, were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability murder, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Officers...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Police Departments Pay Tribute After Deaths of 2 Police Officers, Serious Injuries to 1 in Bristol
Police departments across Connecticut are responding and paying tribute after two fellow police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night. “We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police Tweeted. Tolland police...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire
A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
Register Citizen
Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say
DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
29-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death On Whalley
Someone stabbed a 29-year-old New Haven man to death on Whalley Avenue Monday night. That’s according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway, who sent out an email press release about the homicide Tuesday morning. Shumway wrote that, at around 9:31 p.m. on Monday, city police received a 911...
Comments / 0