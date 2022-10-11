ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Boys Basketball League of Rice Lake taking registrations

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Registrations for the 54th season of the Boys Basketball League of Rice Lake are now being taken online on the league’s website, bbl-rl.com, announced Marty Helgeson, league treasurer and website coordinator.

The Boys Basketball League is open to boys grades eight and under. Players in grades third through sixth begin practice sessions in late October or early November and continue through early March. Seventh and eighth graders begin in early December, after the middle school seasons end, and conclude in early March. The registration fee will be $40 per player.

Boys in 4K through second grade meet on Saturday mornings beginning in early January. Cost per player is $30 which includes a team shirt.

Players in grades five through eight who attend Rice Lake schools also have the opportunity to participate on traveling teams. Traveling team fees are $60 for athletes in grades seven and eight and $30 for athletes in grades five and six.

To assist league officials in the organizational process, registrations should be submitted by Oct. 24.

More information about the program and the various teams and leagues available can be found online by visiting bbl-rl.com.

