BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Champions clash at fiery news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST and from 22:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Claressa Shields promised to "school" Savannah Marshall in their undisputed middleweight championship...
BBC
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov v Zelfa Barrett: Manchester fighter to challenge for vacant IBF super-featherweight title
Manchester's Zelfa Barrett will fight Tajikistan's Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title in Abu Dhabi on 5 November. Barrett, 29, steps in for Welshman Joe Cordina who was stripped of the IBF belt after picking up a hand injury. The fight, at the Etihad Arena, is Barrett's first...
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
MLS・
Boxing: UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday.
BBC
Josh Little: Ireland's record-breaking paceman in top form for T20 World Cup
Josh Little has probably had a more varied experience of cricket aged just 22 than most professionals have in their whole career. Cases of people making their international debuts aged 16 aren't common, but they're not unheard of. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar famously did as much. Having a sibling who achieved the same feat aged three years younger, however, is harder to find.
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
Conor Benn should get ‘lifetime ban’ after failed drugs test, Josh Warrington says
World featherweight champion Josh Warrington has called for Conor Benn to receive a lifetime ban in the wake of his failed drugs test, due to the “barbaric” nature of boxing.Benn’s hotly-anticipated bout with Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday (8 October) was postponed after the former tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene, which elevates testosterone levels.The 26-year-old Briton maintains that he is a clean athlete and, on Wednesday, posted on Instagram: “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect.”Warrington knows all too well about the brutality of boxing, having just recovered from the worst injury...
NME
Louis Tomlinson shares new track ‘Out Of My System’ and 2023 UK and European tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here. ‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Eubank-Benn Fiasco: 'It Was a Low for British Boxing, A Low for the Sport'
Promoter Frank Warren believes the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn catastrophe was a new nadir for boxing. Last week, the Daily Mail revealed that Benn tested positive for clomifene, a performance enhancing drug banned by VADA, the agency that administered the test and disclosed the findings. The news threw a wrench into the highly anticipated event. Ben, a welterweight, was set to face Eubank, a middleweight, in a 157-pound catchweight bout last Saturday night at The O2 in London. After the British Boxing Board of Control refused to sanction the bout, the organizers of the event, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman, decided to pull the plug on the fight.
England favour exciting winger Dom Young to veteran Ryan Hall for Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa as coach Shaun Wane finalises his 19-man squad for clash at Newcastle's St James' Park
England will unleash blockbusting winger Dom Young against Samoa in Saturday's World Cup opening game at Newcastle's St James' Park. The 6ft 6in Yorkshireman has been preferred to veteran Ryan Hall, England's record tryscorer, after making a big impression in last Friday's warm-up match versus Fiji. The 21-year-old former Huddersfield...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jack Mitchell and Jim Crowley do battle in hot Brighton novice contest on Thursday
Two days before his date with destiny on board Baaeed at Ascot, jockey Jim Crowley heads to Brighton hoping to steer an exciting juvenile to his first career victory. 1.30 Brighton - Shadwell's Mutaany faces Danger Alert. Crowley takes on four rivals in the At The Races App Market Movers...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Davies, Tavernier, Celtic, Hearts, Porteous
Scotland are close to dropping below Austria and Belgium in the co-efficient rankings following European defeats for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts this week. (Record) Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson has refused to write off his side's Europa Conference League chances, despite Thursday's 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina. (Scotsman - subscription required)
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Siwan Lillicrap returns to captain Wales against New Zealand
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes as they prepare to take on world champions New Zealand, with...
BBC
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Keane Lewis-Potter is available for Brentford after recovering from a foot ligament strain. Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard remain out with respective hamstring and Achilles problems. Brighton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's match. Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee, while Enock Mwepu announced his retirement...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales flanker Alisha Butchers ruled out for rest of tournament
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales flanker Alisha Butchers will play no further part in the Rugby World Cup after sustaining...
