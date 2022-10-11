'Revolutionary' new blood test which can detect up to 6,000 diseases in babies is being rolled out on the NHS

A 'revolutionary' test which can quickly identify thousands of deadly diseases in babies is being rolled out on the NHS.

In a world first, doctors will use the genetic screening tool to diagnose illnesses in children from cancer to cystic fibrosis – with results within days rather than weeks.

Health experts say the simple blood test which looks for genetic faults in a patient's DNA will speed up treatment for the seriously ill, saving thousands of young lives every year.

The former prime minister launched the 100,000 Genomes Project in 2012 in memory of his son who died in 2009 from a rare neurological disorder.

It follows a successful pilot involving 20,000 babies earlier this year, inspired by David Cameron's son, Ivan. (Pictured: file image of a bloody sample)

Today, the head of the NHS will hail the test as the start of a 'new era of genomic medicine'.

Speaking at the inaugural genomics healthcare summit in London, Amanda Pritchard will say she has seen how 'these simple blood tests can change the lives of babies and their families'.

'This global first is an incredible moment for the NHS and will be revolutionary in helping us to rapidly diagnose the illnesses of thousands of seriously ill children and babies – saving countless lives in the years to come,' she will say.

More than 1,200 children and babies end up in intensive care every year and up until now had to undergo extensive tests, with results often taking weeks.

But the new test will be able to determine if a child has any of 6,000 genetic disorders by checking their DNA for faults.

Scientists use a process, known as whole genome sequencing, which involves extracting DNA from a blood sample and running it through a machine for analysis.

They examine it for genetic mutations which are then checked against a database of thousands of conditions, with results returned to local doctors within a week.

Around three quarters of rare genetic disorders first show signs in childhood and are responsible for almost a third of neo-natal intensive care deaths. The NHS will continue to check for nine rare conditions in all babies, by collecting drops of blood from their heels when they are a few days old.

But those who show signs of being seriously unwell can be given the new DNA test as well.

Dr Emma Baple, of the National Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing Service, said: 'With prompt and accurate diagnosis, conditions could be cured or better managed with the right clinical care, which would be life-altering – and potentially lifesaving – for so many seriously unwell babies and children.'

How gene trial saved our little boy's life

WITH potentially lethal levels of ammonia in his blood, doctors faced a battle to keep Reuben Tanaka alive.

Medics at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children suspected urea cycle disorder – though tests proved inconclusive.

But thanks to the trial of the whole genome sequencing service, a simple blood test was able to avoid an invasive and potentially dangerous liver biopsy.

Mutations in the CSP1 gene were found, meaning his body could not break down nitrogen which caused toxic levels of ammonia in his blood.

Reuben was quickly given life-saving medication and he spent more than two months in hospital before finally going home to Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Now, aged seven months, he is waiting to have a liver transplant that would cure his condition.

His father Atsushi, 32, praised the trial and his mother Eleanor, 38, said: 'All the care he received would not have happened as quickly and his early diagnosis meant we knew what to expect.