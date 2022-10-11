ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man with crossbow gets shot in face when he won’t hand it over, WA cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A man was shot in the face and stomach after refusing to give his crossbow to someone who approached him, authorities in Washington said.

The 45-year-old man was sitting in his parked car behind a building with his crossbow on the passenger seat in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 7, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

A man walked up to his car and demanded the crossbow, but the man in the car refused to hand it over, police said.

The man then shot him in the face and stomach, police said.

Police said the wounded man drove off from the area and flagged someone down for help at 8:52 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

12-year-old dies after uncle accidentally shoots him while hunting, Minnesota cops say

5-year-old and 14-year-old shot in road rage fight between two men, Florida police say

Woman confronting group of teens intentionally hits one of them with car, NY cops say

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow#Police#Violent Crime#Harborview Medical Center#Ny
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police

RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home

RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
RENTON, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
324
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy