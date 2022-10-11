Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
Related
Fuentes family mourns for Jolissa after wreckage found
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two months after Jolissa Fuentes’ family first reported her missing, they are finally able to say goodbye. “We love you and we miss you sister. Just watch over us,” her younger brother said during the vigil in Selma’s Downtown Lincoln Park Wednesday evening. Fighting back tears, her father addressed the […]
Jolissa Fuentes, who had not been seen for more than two months, found dead
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Selma Police Department confirmed Tuesday the body of Jolissa Fuentes has been found.
Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway
Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.
Man holds 2 women at gunpoint in Porterville home while baby was inside, deputies say
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man they say held two women at gunpoint inside a home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say
Investigators say just before a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind. A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
20-year-old woman killed in Madera County crash, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says, around 2:45 a.m. the woman was driving east on Avenue 12 west of Road 30. According to officials, she was driving at an unknown high rate of speed […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat. Investigators say the original message […]
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
WATCH: 2 wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in Tarpey Village, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19. Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect […]
Police need help identifying Fresno robbery suspects
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two young men suspected of robbery in Fresno.
Family remembers 19-year-old mother killed in Cantua Creek
The family of 19-year-old Paulina Gonzalez is still trying to make sense of why their beloved daughter, sister, and mother to two-year-old Mary Jane is no longer with them.
yourcentralvalley.com
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for planning to sell fentanyl while in jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl pills while he was in jail, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials announced that 27-year-old Mario Garcia was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams […]
Car fire put out after vehicle crashes into home near Selma
A vehicle collided with house that prompted both the car and house to go up in flames Tuesday morning.
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
