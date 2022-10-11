ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Fuentes family mourns for Jolissa after wreckage found

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two months after Jolissa Fuentes’ family first reported her missing, they are finally able to say goodbye.  “We love you and we miss you sister. Just watch over us,” her younger brother said during the vigil in Selma’s Downtown Lincoln Park Wednesday evening.  Fighting back tears, her father addressed the […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.  Investigators say the original message […]
DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
