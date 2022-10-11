ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, CO

Summit Daily News

Summit Tigers soccer team splits pair of games on the road

The Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Breckenridge for its final two games of the season after a recent win and loss. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Summit traveled to the edge of Colorado’s Western Slope to take on the Palisade Bulldogs, and then the Tigers traveled to the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to face the Roaring Fork Rams.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Krabloonik Dog Sledding owners on thin ice with Snowmass Village

SNOWMASS — The leash on Krabloonik Dog Sledding is getting tighter. The town of Snowmass Village last week notified the operation’s owners they’ll need to leave by the end of the month because they’re not meeting the conditions of the best practices plan that is part of their lease agreement. The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Major accidents on Colorado Highway 9 should prompt action by CDOT

Two major accidents happened in the past two weeks on Colorado Highway 9 north of Silverthorne, resulting in serious injuries and one fatality. Given the increased traffic due to the rising local population with the addition of the Summit Sky community and development on the north side of Three Peaks in Silverthorne, and the amount of heavy commercial vehicles commuting on this stretch of highway — it is no surprise. Adjacent to this section of deadly highway is a dog park, soccer fields and frisbee golf course.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

￼Breckenridge comedian Pat Treuer wins award for ‘Of the Comics’ podcast

Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival. According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco officially passes short-term rental cap ordinance, setting limit at 900 licenses currently

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that establishes a license cap on short-term rentals. The cap, going into effect Monday, Oct. 17, will be set at 25% of the residential housing stock, allowing a maximum of 900 licenses currently. According to the town, 825 licensees had been issued as of Tuesday.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Ricardo Olvera Bustos Jr.

Mr. Ricardo Olvera Bustos Jr. of Frisco, Colorado died October 1, 2022 in a fatal car accident. He was born March 14, 1972 in Waukegan Illinois to Richard and Stella Bustos. Ricardo lived in Summit county for 10 years with his life partner, Megan. Mytzynsky, his son Rici Bustos, and...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News to host election forum on Thursday

The Summit Daily News is hosting an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. During the event, attendees will hear from candidates of this year’s contested races including State Senate District 18, State House of Representatives District 13, sheriff, county commissioner and county clerk and recorder.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: David Drawbert

David Drawbert, Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend died unexpectedly of complications of rapid onset dementia and depression. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Jessica, his brother John, and sister MaryJean,. his sisters-in-law Helen Drawbert and Karyn Head, as well as two grandchildren, and eight nieces...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Sponsors of the Colorado abortion law should not be reelected this year

Summit Daily News guest columnist Susan Knopf’s recent abortion commentary stated: “No one is seeking the right to kill a baby.” No one? Really?. In April, the Colorado legislature passed the most extreme pro-abortion law in the country. Two legislators who sponsored that law are candidates to represent Summit County in the upcoming election: State Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts. Their law provides:
COLORADO STATE

