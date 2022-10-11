ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse YMCA to open 3rd location in Holmen

By Duaa Israr
 2 days ago

HOLMEN (WKBT) — The La Crosse area YMCA is expanding.  The YMCA announced it will open a 3rd location.

What began as a conversation has become the expansion of health and well-being.

“That might be the center of the community, you know, in five or ten years,” said Bill Soper, the CEO of La Crosse Area Family YMCA.

Soper was approached by Ben Thorud, an active member of the YMCA.

“It started as ‘hey, can I chat about the future of the Y’ and here we are today, announcing the gift of land for the future location,” said Soper.

Six acres of land will serve multiple communities north of Holmen.

“Galesville, Trempealeau, Ettrick, Arcadia, opportunities for them to come down and use the facility at that location,” said Soper.

Village of Holmen administrator Scott Heinig, says the area is growing.

“The boys and girls club was invested, the Dave Skogen club, the investments that have been made by other parties as well including the village of Holmen and our other facilities. To have potentially, another investment like this is pretty cool,” said Heinig .

The YMCA is working on recovering from the pandemic.

“You know, getting back to pre-COVID membership numbers is what we’re working on,” said Soper.

Heinig says a closer location may encourage residents to be a part of the Y.

“The residents that live around there, I mean they’ll be able to walk to the Y and I think that’s pretty awesome,” he said.

Soper says this new location couldn’t have been possible without the generosity of a dedicated Y member.

“We can’t thank them enough for setting us up with a bright future in that community.”

The YMCA put together a task force to ask the community what they want the new location to include. Soper says there are still many steps to do before they break any ground including fundraising.

