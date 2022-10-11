Queen Margaret University Reports Findings in Health Research Policy and Systems (A theory-based evaluation of the Leadership for Universal Health Coverage Programme: insights for multisectoral leadership development in global health): Health and Medicine – Health Research Policy and Systems

Read full article on original website
Recent Studies from Jorge Tadeo Lozano University Add New Data to Global Health (How Can Community Participation Strengthen a Health Insurance System? the Case of Health Insurer’s User Associations In Colombia): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Global Health are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Colombia’s universal health coverage programme has enrolled 98% of the population, thereby improving financial protection and health outcomes. The right to participate in the organisation of healthcare is enshrined in the 1991 Colombian Constitution.”
Central South University Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Construction and validation of a revised satisfaction index model for the Chinese urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics
-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Quality is the most important factor in satisfaction. However, the existing satisfaction index model of urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme (SIM_URRBMI) lacks the segmentation of perceived quality elements, it couldn’t provide a reference for quality improvement and satisfaction promotion.”
“Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Sleep Function” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220310229): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry ( Sacramento, CA , US); Green, John (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained...
Researchers’ Work from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Focuses on Insurance (Geographic Variations In Medicare Cochlear Implantations In the United States): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To describe national practice patterns and detail geographic and temporal changes in cochlear implantations (CIs) in the Medicare population. Cross-sectional analysis. Medicare B Public Use Files.”. The news correspondents...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities
Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Document Management” Published Online (USPTO 20220309590): Patent Application
by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Babu, Suprigya (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In an example environment, processing payment for medical claims, documents (also referred to herein as “attachments”) supporting the claim are often required by payers. Some, but not all, payers will accept electronic documents. Others will require actual hard copy documents. Thus, submitters/providers cannot or will not all submit attachments required for processing the payment electronically. Approximately 5% of claims may require an attachment. Even at the 5% rate, some 170 million claim attachments are sent manually (mail or fax) each year. That is, approximately 80% of attachments are sent using manual processes like mail and fax. This is costly.
Patent Application Titled “System, Device, and Method for Estimating a Current Condition of Remote Appliances and for Generating a Post-Purchase Warranty for Remote Appliances” Published Online (USPTO 20220309513): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Millions of people use appliances on a daily basis,...
Verisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been recognized by Celent as a “Luminary” for developing innovative solutions that help property/casualty and life insurers detect claims fraud. Verisk. placed in the top group of providers...
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. . Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at.
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
Colton Risk Management Consulting To Become Natural Disasters Management Firm in New York
The leading risk management and consulting firm unveils promising plans to expand. , a leading insurance consulting and outsourced Risk Management firm, announced its new expansion, boosting its capabilities tenfold. The company aims to become the most prominent natural disasters management firm in. New York. and the entire state. The...
