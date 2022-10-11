ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NBC Washington

Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's

A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
WUSA9

Police: 28-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 21st Street Northeast, nearby H Street Northeast, before 6:10 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At...
WUSA9

Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northwest DC, suspect fled

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus Friday night in Northeast D.C., the transit agency said. Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) responded to Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast for a stabbing just before 8 p.m.
CBS 42

Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Suspects in Virginia home invasion caught on Ring camera identified

Police say the two men seen on camera invading a home in Virginia that had at least two elderly people inside have been identified. The police identified two suspects, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22. Both are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
WUSA9

Investigation underway after CVS employee was stabbed while trying to stop theft in DC

WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
Law & Crime

Onetime Brewery Owner and Financial Advisor Found Guilty in Massive Federal Fraud Scheme After Allegedly Murdering Client for Life Insurance Benefits

A North Texas man was found guilty of several fraud-related felonies in federal court earlier this week. Prosecutors say the frauds were part of a wide-ranging series of crimes that eventually came to include a murder and coverup orchestrated to obtain life insurance benefits. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found...
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple

When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.
