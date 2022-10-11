Read full article on original website
WTOP
Secret Service officers won’t face charges in shooting death at ambassador’s DC home
No charges will be filed against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a suspected intruder outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in D.C. last spring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. It happened April 20 outside the ambassador’s residence on Garrison Street, Northwest. Shortly before 8...
Officers involved in fatal shooting of 19-year-old outside ambassador's residence will not be charged
The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia has closed the case on a fatal shooting back in April of a 19-year-old accused of breaking into the Peruvian ambassador's residence. The final determination was that there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights and D.C. charges against the two officers involved.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's
A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
Police: 28-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 21st Street Northeast, nearby H Street Northeast, before 6:10 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At...
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northwest DC, suspect fled
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus Friday night in Northeast D.C., the transit agency said. Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) responded to Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast for a stabbing just before 8 p.m.
AOL Corp
Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men
William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws. “If you...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Police: Man broke into ex-girlfriend's SE DC home, stabbing her 50 times
WASHINGTON — A 47-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbing her more than 50 times. Detectives say Brian Wesley was under the influence of PCP at the time of the stabbing. Authorities say Wesley pleaded guilty...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Suspects in Virginia home invasion caught on Ring camera identified
Police say the two men seen on camera invading a home in Virginia that had at least two elderly people inside have been identified. The police identified two suspects, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22. Both are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
Remains of Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Police in Virginia identified the remains of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared Feb. 8, 1975,...
Suspected White Supremacist Involved In Brutal Ax Attack On Black Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Racist Hate Crime
Robert Lashley, who pleaded guilty to brutally beating a Black man because of his race in an attack that involved an ax, faces 10 years in prison. The post Suspected White Supremacist Involved In Brutal Ax Attack On Black Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Investigation underway after CVS employee was stabbed while trying to stop theft in DC
WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
Maryland, Virginia MS-13 gang heads convicted in massive murder, drug, extortion and racketeering conspiracy
Three MS-13 gang leaders were convicted of racketeering, murder, extortion, and federal drug charges after a three week trial in Maryland, the DEA announced on Monday.
Trump fan who assaulted Officer Fanone on Jan. 6 sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who took his teenage son along as he assaulted Mike Fanone, then a Washington, D.C., police officer, and another officer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday. Kyle Young, 38 — an...
Mississippi man charged after burning cross in his own front yard
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one...
Onetime Brewery Owner and Financial Advisor Found Guilty in Massive Federal Fraud Scheme After Allegedly Murdering Client for Life Insurance Benefits
A North Texas man was found guilty of several fraud-related felonies in federal court earlier this week. Prosecutors say the frauds were part of a wide-ranging series of crimes that eventually came to include a murder and coverup orchestrated to obtain life insurance benefits. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found...
FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple
When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
