ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7xBD_0iV7A4yr00

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September.

The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday.

Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property when they came back again that night.

Kliegal was charged with second-degree burglary. Hile was charged with second-degree burglary, drug possession of 35 grams or less, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and running from police.

No bond was given for either accused party. Deputies are still looking for a third suspect.

The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July

A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well

A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
Moniteau County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Moniteau County, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault

A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Burglary
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County

31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County Circuit Court in 2017. Court documents alleged that Jones-Steffey on October 7th knowingly was present in the Little Hero’s Playground in Waynesville. The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered Jones-Steffey to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 17th and a preliminary hearing on October 31st.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing

UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case

A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery

A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy