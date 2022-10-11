CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September.

The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday.

Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property when they came back again that night.

Kliegal was charged with second-degree burglary. Hile was charged with second-degree burglary, drug possession of 35 grams or less, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and running from police.

No bond was given for either accused party. Deputies are still looking for a third suspect.

The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS .