Donnie Wahlberg
Sheinelle Jones
Paul Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures

Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
Howie Mandel Reveals How He Really Feels About Working With Simon Cowell

Beloved America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel recently opened up about what it’s truly like to work with the big man himself, Simon Cowell. Apparently, the two get into constant disagreements while filming the series. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell Constantly Disagree. While appearing on a recent episode of...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Kristin Chenoweth, Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad join chorus of stars paying tribute to actress Angela Lansbury... hours after her passing at age 96

Kristin Chenoweth, Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad have joined the chorus of celebrities paying tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who passed away on Tuesday. While mourning the loss of one of the entertainment industry's most prolific stars, Chenoweth, 54, penned a heartfelt tweet thanking Lansbury for her 'art & wisdom.'
Tim Allen’s Santa Clause and Other Top Family Christmas Movies

Tis’ the season of family fun and enjoyment. One of the most enjoyable family activities around the holiday season includes fitting in all the family Christmas movies. Is there anything more relaxing than a Sunday evening at home, the lights twinkling from the trees, a mug of hot cocoa in hand, and a fire blazing? Only if you’re also watching a Christmas movie. It puts the entire family in the Christmas spirit, and it also helps us all focus on the little moments with our families. If you find yourself wondering which family movies to add to the list this year, we can automatically suggest Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause – and its subsequent movies – but what else?
