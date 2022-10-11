Studies from University of Virginia School of Medicine in the Area of Gliomas Published (Navigating Disability Insurance in the American Healthcare System for the Low-Grade Glioma Patient): Oncology – Gliomas

Read full article on original website
SWOG Statistical Center Researcher Provides New Study Findings on Cancer (Survival outcomes by insurance status for patients with cancer ages 18-64 and 65 or older treated in clinical trials): Cancer
-- Investigators discuss new findings in cancer. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “154: Prior studies using cancer population data have shown that patients with Medicaid or no insurance (M/NI) have worse survival outcomes than other patients, likely due to differences in access to care, staging, and treatments received. However, little research has examined the relationship between patient insurance status and outcomes for patients enrolled to cancer clinical trials, who have uniform access to protocol guided treatment and are uniformly staged and treated.”
Investigators at Stanford University Describe Findings in Information Technology (Is Low-value Testing Before Low-risk Hand Surgery Associated With Increased Downstream Healthcare Use and Reimbursements? a National Claims Database Analysis): Information Technology
-- Current study results on Information Technology have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Minor hand procedures can often be completed in the office without any laboratory testing. Preoperative screening tests before minor hand procedures are unnecessary and considered low value because they can lead to preventable invasive confirmatory tests and/or procedures.”
College of Health Sciences Researcher Details Findings in Information Technology (Antibiotic prescribing amongst South African general practitioners in private practice: an analysis of a health insurance database): Information Technology
-- Investigators publish new report on information technology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To investigate the appropriateness of antibiotic prescribing among GPs in the private primary healthcare sector in. South Africa. . An anonymized national database of claims for antibiotic prescriptions was...
Recent Studies from Jorge Tadeo Lozano University Add New Data to Global Health (How Can Community Participation Strengthen a Health Insurance System? the Case of Health Insurer’s User Associations In Colombia): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Global Health are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Colombia’s universal health coverage programme has enrolled 98% of the population, thereby improving financial protection and health outcomes. The right to participate in the organisation of healthcare is enshrined in the 1991 Colombian Constitution.”
Patent Application Titled “System, Device, and Method for Estimating a Current Condition of Remote Appliances and for Generating a Post-Purchase Warranty for Remote Appliances” Published Online (USPTO 20220309513): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Millions of people use appliances on a daily basis,...
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
CONGRESSMAN BENNIE THOMPSON ANNOUNCES 2023 COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT
"The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) today. With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities
Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
PETS
Rep. Axne Leads Push to Expand Health Care Plans for Small Businesses
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) wrote to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Agency. (CMS) inquiring about the agency's future efforts to improve health insurance options for small businesses, including its efforts to revitalize the Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP. SHOP, established by...
Verisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been recognized by Celent as a “Luminary” for developing innovative solutions that help property/casualty and life insurers detect claims fraud. Verisk. placed in the top group of providers...
BLUE CROSS ENHANCES PRESCRIPTION DRUG AND MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS FOR POPULAR MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PPO AND HMO PLANS AND OFFERS PLANS WITH $0 MONTHLY PREMIUMS
Medicare beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to choose one of Blue Cross' highly rated, affordable Medicare Advantage plans [i]. ) has added even more enhanced benefits to its popular PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans—including expanded prescription drug and mental health benefits—providing older adults with a suite of plans starting with premiums as low as.
Patent Issued for Moisture resistant engineered hardwood veneer flooring (USPTO 11454036): Columbia Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Andrews , Chris (Signal Mtn, TN, US), Hahn, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Commercially available floorings, also known as engineered wood floorings, such as multiple cross-laminated veneers, face veneers on high density fiberboard (HDF) core, wood-polymer composite (WPC) core, or stone polymer composite (SPC) core have gained overwhelming success in the flooring market. These layered constructions are typically formed into standard-sized panels which are joined together at an installation site to create a floor covering system.
Colton Risk Management Consulting To Become Natural Disasters Management Firm in New York
The leading risk management and consulting firm unveils promising plans to expand. , a leading insurance consulting and outsourced Risk Management firm, announced its new expansion, boosting its capabilities tenfold. The company aims to become the most prominent natural disasters management firm in. New York. and the entire state. The...
Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is proposing to enter a new profit-sharing agreement with its Medical Assistance physical health (PH) managed care organizations (MCOs). Under the proposed agreement, PH-MCOs will be limited to 3% profits annually with the requirement to invest additional profits in approved projects and initiatives that directly benefit the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. The agreement would take effect for the 2023 contract year.
Inland Detox is Now In-Network with Aetna
TEMECULA, Calif. , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Detox is excited to announce that we're now a. is one of the oldest healthcare insurance providers in all of. , with a network of over a million healthcare professionals and 5,700 hospitals. Aetna. is the sixth largest health insurance provider...
Comments / 0