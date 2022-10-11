Read full article on original website
WJLA
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. Discover: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
WTOP
Study shows Marylanders living near BWI Marshall could see medical costs spike
The constant barrage of noise from planes arriving and taking off at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport could cause more cardiovascular disease, anxiety and low birth weights for its neighbors. A new study released this month by the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy discovered that the hidden price tag linked...
firststateupdate.com
Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Eighth Time
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
NBC Philadelphia
Might a New Discount Airline Bring Commercial Service Back to Delaware?
Delaware could soon be getting commercial air service back thanks to a newly named player in the low-cost airline game: Texas-based Avelo Airlines. Delaware Online reported Wednesday that Avelo "has a 'comprehensive business arrangement' with the operator of the airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority." "Negotiations with Avelo representatives...
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Courts hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer
The Delaware Judicial Branch hires its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Originally from Philadelphia, Kaelea Shaner moved to Delaware in 2019 and is coming to the Delaware Courts from Strategic Education Inc. where she was DEI program manager. “I’ve gotten so much information that is kind of swimming around...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
Delaware retailers must accept cash under new law
Most Delaware retailers are now required to accept cash payments thanks to a new law signed by Gov. John Carney Friday. House Bill 299, sponsored by Rep. Franklin Cooke, D-New Castle, prohibits sellers of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payments except in limited circumstances. The law covers sales made at retail stores through in-person transactions. It ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
WUSA
'Mini-earthquake' gently rocks Maryland
A very minor earthquake gently rocked the region last night. Geologists we talked to today said you'll be forgiven for not feeling it.
Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore
In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
