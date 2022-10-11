ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high

New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Cash is King Under New Delaware Law

DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications

The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Eighth Time

Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Might a New Discount Airline Bring Commercial Service Back to Delaware?

Delaware could soon be getting commercial air service back thanks to a newly named player in the low-cost airline game: Texas-based Avelo Airlines. Delaware Online reported Wednesday that Avelo "has a 'comprehensive business arrangement' with the operator of the airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority." "Negotiations with Avelo representatives...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Courts hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer

The Delaware Judicial Branch hires its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Originally from Philadelphia, Kaelea Shaner moved to Delaware in 2019 and is coming to the Delaware Courts from Strategic Education Inc. where she was DEI program manager. “I’ve gotten so much information that is kind of swimming around...
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

delawarepublic.org

Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program

The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DELAWARE STATE
Maryland Reporter

Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore

In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE

