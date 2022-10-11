Patent Issued for Systems and methods for obtaining data annotations (USPTO 11449832): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
“Personalized Health System, Method And Device Having A Sleep Function” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220310229): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Carlone, Terry ( Sacramento, CA , US); Green, John (. , US); Morine, Melissa (Avonport, CA); Priami, Corrado (Follonica, IT), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained...
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
New Eastbridge report examines growing hospital indemnity insurance market
Report shows increasing competition, rapid change in hospital and supplemental medical products. /PRNewswire/ -- More carriers than ever are offering hospital indemnity insurance, with significant sales growth fueled at least in part by an increased awareness of the need for coverage due to the pandemic. That's one of the findings...
Trean Insurance Group Announces Affirmation of “A” (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WAYZATA, Minn. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean”, “the Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today announced that rating agency. A.M. Best. has again affirmed the financial strength rating of “A”...
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Everspan Partners with Specialty Program Group on Habitational Program
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everspan Group , Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, today announced a partnership with. (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage firms and underwriting facilities. Everspan will support SPG’s newly launched habitational excess casualty program, HABX. HABX addresses a gap in coverage for owners of commercial...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Remote Diagnostic Testing And Treatment”, for Approval (USPTO 20220310249): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Bryant,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The use of telehealth to deliver healthcare services has grown consistently over the last several decades and has experienced very rapid growth in the last several years, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth can include the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telehealth can allow for long-distance patient and health provider contact, care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Often, telehealth can involve the use of a user or patient’s user device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, personal computer, or other type of user device. For example, the user or patient can administer a health-related test remotely through the user device.
Verisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been recognized by Celent as a “Luminary” for developing innovative solutions that help property/casualty and life insurers detect claims fraud. Verisk. placed in the top group of providers...
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
College of Health Sciences Researcher Details Findings in Information Technology (Antibiotic prescribing amongst South African general practitioners in private practice: an analysis of a health insurance database): Information Technology
-- Investigators publish new report on information technology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To investigate the appropriateness of antibiotic prescribing among GPs in the private primary healthcare sector in. South Africa. . An anonymized national database of claims for antibiotic prescriptions was...
Central South University Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Construction and validation of a revised satisfaction index model for the Chinese urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics
-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Quality is the most important factor in satisfaction. However, the existing satisfaction index model of urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme (SIM_URRBMI) lacks the segmentation of perceived quality elements, it couldn’t provide a reference for quality improvement and satisfaction promotion.”
Investigators at Stanford University Describe Findings in Information Technology (Is Low-value Testing Before Low-risk Hand Surgery Associated With Increased Downstream Healthcare Use and Reimbursements? a National Claims Database Analysis): Information Technology
-- Current study results on Information Technology have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Minor hand procedures can often be completed in the office without any laboratory testing. Preoperative screening tests before minor hand procedures are unnecessary and considered low value because they can lead to preventable invasive confirmatory tests and/or procedures.”
Recent Studies from Jorge Tadeo Lozano University Add New Data to Global Health (How Can Community Participation Strengthen a Health Insurance System? the Case of Health Insurer’s User Associations In Colombia): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Global Health are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Colombia’s universal health coverage programme has enrolled 98% of the population, thereby improving financial protection and health outcomes. The right to participate in the organisation of healthcare is enshrined in the 1991 Colombian Constitution.”
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
Universal Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on. Thursday, October 27, 2022. . The company will host a conference call on. Friday, October 28, 2022. ,...
Majesco’s Fall ‘22 Product Release Empowers Insurers to Accelerate Innovation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Majesco , a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced the general availability of their Fall ’22 Release for all Majesco SaaS offerings including their market leading Majesco P&C Core Suite, Majesco L&AH Core Suite, Majesco Digital1st, Majesco Analytics, Majesco Distribution Management, Majesco ClaimVantage Claims, Majesco Absence Management and Majesco Loss Control.
