Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.
The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
Commanders vs. Bears GAMEDAY Preview
While the rest of the NFC East is prevailing, the Commanders (1-4) have the worst record in the NFL.
Commanders dealt brutal Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson injury news for matchup vs. Bears, but there’s a catch
The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game losing skid on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. They will have a tough time picking up the win as Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson work through injuries. The Commanders’ starting quarterback and key wideout appear on the injury report...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Recapping Week 5 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bears
I picked three Vikings players to watch against Chicago in Sunday’s game while pinpointing four key Bears players who would be crucial to the game’s outcome. The Vikings came out on top in the divisional battle, registering their fourth win of the season. Here’s how the players I selected fared during the game.
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:. Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers...
Commanders desperate to stop skid on Thursday visit to Bears
Losers of four straight games entering Thursday night’s visit to Chicago, the Washington Commanders certainly sense the urgency of their
Bears Move Up in Some Polls Despite Loss
It's not common for teams to lose and move up in power rankings, particularly teams from the lower regions of said polls. When you've take football back a few decades or more with caveman playing style and suddenly develop a passing game, it is apparently possible. The Bears have joined...
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against Eagles
Cooper Rush is set to start against the Philadelphia Eagles who are undefeated.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Right now, it appears Cooper Rush is making his fifth consecutive start for the Cowboys at quarterback. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the Cowboys are preparing Rush to start against the Eagles on Sunday night with Prescott still out with a fractured thumb.
