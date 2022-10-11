ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.

The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
VikingsTerritory

Recapping Week 5 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bears

I picked three Vikings players to watch against Chicago in Sunday’s game while pinpointing four key Bears players who would be crucial to the game’s outcome. The Vikings came out on top in the divisional battle, registering their fourth win of the season. Here’s how the players I selected fared during the game.
Yardbarker

Bears Move Up in Some Polls Despite Loss

It's not common for teams to lose and move up in power rankings, particularly teams from the lower regions of said polls. When you've take football back a few decades or more with caveman playing style and suddenly develop a passing game, it is apparently possible. The Bears have joined...
Larry Lease

Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against Eagles

Cooper Rush is set to start against the Philadelphia Eagles who are undefeated.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Right now, it appears Cooper Rush is making his fifth consecutive start for the Cowboys at quarterback. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the Cowboys are preparing Rush to start against the Eagles on Sunday night with Prescott still out with a fractured thumb.
