MBTA Orange Line travel times after maintenance makeover flushed out by Transit nerds at Transit Matters. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Roughly three weeks after the purported to be completion of an emergency maintenance makeover that entailed a month-long shutdown of Orange Line rail service, not only has the week or so needed for the redone tracks to settle before so-called “slow zones” along the Orange Line might be lifted not happened as promised, train speeds have instead decreased from before the shutdown and thus travel times have also increased to even longer than was the case before the maintenance makeover.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO