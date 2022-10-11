ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’

Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

MBTA Orange Line travel times after maintenance makeover flushed out by transit nerds at Transit Matters #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch

MBTA Orange Line travel times after maintenance makeover flushed out by Transit nerds at Transit Matters. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Roughly three weeks after the purported to be completion of an emergency maintenance makeover that entailed a month-long shutdown of Orange Line rail service, not only has the week or so needed for the redone tracks to settle before so-called “slow zones” along the Orange Line might be lifted not happened as promised, train speeds have instead decreased from before the shutdown and thus travel times have also increased to even longer than was the case before the maintenance makeover.
QUINCY, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
nbcboston.com

Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road

A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fatal Crash Causes Major Delays on I-495 in Andover

A fatal crash caused major delays on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was impacted by a box truck near the exit ramp while stopped in the right travel lane at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the box truck,...
ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

WATCH: Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over in Fall River

Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham

NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
Traffic
MassLive.com

Man attempts to bring loaded gun onto plane at Boston Logan Airport Tuesday

Another firearm was detected at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday morning when a 78-year-old Massachusetts man attempted to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint, officials said. During Tuesday morning’s screening, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in the passenger’s backpack, officials said. Massachusetts State Police were...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Heavy rain, strong winds could have high impact on Friday commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of heavy rain and strong winds coming Thursday night through early Friday.Heaviest rain comes through overnight, essentially 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.The two main impacts from the storm will be locally heavy rain (causing some localized flooding), with 1-2"+ in many areas, along with winds gusting 30-40 mph (over 40mph on the Cape and Islands).  This could cause some limbs or small trees to come down and certainly will rip a lot of leaves off the trees, putting...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

OSHA Responding to Incident at Everett Scrapyard

A workplace incident is under investigation in Everett, Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the incident, but a large number of firefighters and other first responders were seen working at a scrapyard Thursday afternoon. NBC10 Boston has reached...
EVERETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park

The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police. Civil rights icon Jean McGuire — a former Boston School Committee member and the first Black woman elected to the panel, as well as the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, was attacked while walking her dog.
BOSTON, MA

