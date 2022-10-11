Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Woman arrested for OWI
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 23-year-old Shelby Ann Nelson of Villisca in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street for OWI, 1st offense. Police transported Nelson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
Two Florida Men in Custody following Pursuit in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) Two men are in custody following a pursuit that reached over 125 miles per hour on westbound Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault identified the suspects as 26-year-old Victory Ogiste, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and 28-year-old Xavier Najee, of Plantation, Florida.
Montgomery County Man arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces multiple drug charges. Red Oak Police arrested 66-year-old Calvin Merle Watt on Sunday afternoon at the 5th and Corning Street intersection and found Watt using drugs with a juvenile. Police arrested Watt for possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, possession of methamphetamine, 2nd offense,...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in carjacking turned shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a home in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. near S. 15th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, according to law enforcement. 32-year-old Jorge Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges. According to a release from the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 5th and Corning Street for a male with a juvenile using drugs. Officers arrived and arrested Calvin Merle Watt,...
Omaha man sentenced for drug trafficking that caused overdoses
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Darnell L. Polite, 43, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Polite to 180 months’ imprisonment. Following his release, Polite will begin a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Bizarre behavior captured on camera during break-in
A man was caught on surveillance cameras smashing his way into an Omaha convenience store and now investigators want help identifying him. It happened early the morning of Sept. 22, at the Mega Saver near 24th and Q streets. Before hitting the store, the thief hit a trash can by...
KETV.com
Nebraska man charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty pleads no contest
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges after over 650 animals were seized from a home in December 2021. Edward Luben, 57, was charged in Sarpy County Court with seven counts of abandon or cruelly neglect an animal (serious injury or death) and five misdemeanor cruelty charges.
iheart.com
Man pleads guilty after over 650 animals were removed from his Papio home
(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man pleads guilty to animal abuse after hundreds of animals were found in his home last year. The Nebraska Humane Society says on Tuesday, Edward Luben was convicted on three charges of of animal abandonment/cruelty neglect. In December 2021, over 650 animals were removed from Luben's Papillion home. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped nine other charges against Luben. He will be sentenced in January.
KETV.com
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
Omaha Police investigating after victim identified in Monday evening homicide
Omaha Police have identified the victim in a Monday night homicide that happened near 38th and Maple.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked on several charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old James Thomas Hume was arrested around 9:00 p.m. for domestic abuse aggravated assault, an aggravated misdemeanor, obstruction of emergency communications, and 5th degree criminal mischief -- both simple misdemeanors. Authorities say Hume's arrest comes after officers were contacted in regards to an assault that occurred in the 500 block of East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah.
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between September 29th and October 8th. Samuel Haag, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested October 8th for OWI 1st Offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
WOWT
Omaha homicide victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the victim of Monday night’s homicide. They say Anthony Hollingsworth, Jr., 34, died at the scene Monday night. ShotSpotter technology drew officers to 38th and Maple streets at 7:38 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim behind a house. Anyone...
