(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man pleads guilty to animal abuse after hundreds of animals were found in his home last year. The Nebraska Humane Society says on Tuesday, Edward Luben was convicted on three charges of of animal abandonment/cruelty neglect. In December 2021, over 650 animals were removed from Luben's Papillion home. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped nine other charges against Luben. He will be sentenced in January.

