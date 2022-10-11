Read full article on original website
United Way get set to kick off 5th Annual Warm Coats Warm Hearts
TAYLOR COUNTY—Residents have noticed a chill in the air, and with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s overnight, it’s not hard to imagine that winter will soon be upon us. To help ensure that everyone stays warm during the area’s coldest months, one local charitable organization is getting ready to kick off a special campaign.
Pauley hopes to grow number of gatherers at October VFW Breakfast
GRAFTON—Because of the small growth that organizers have seen through holding their monthly breakfasts, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3081 is set to host another event. “We have added a couple of veterans since the start of the breakfasts,” shared VFW Member Trenton Pauley. “Each time we...
Bearcats Cross Country finds its stride at Elk River Trail Invitational
CLAY COUNTY—The Grafton High School (GHS) Lady Bearcats found their stride, placing first in the 2022 Elk River Trail Invitational. Because of GHS’s Homecoming activities, the Bearcat Cross Country program was forced to postpone running. So, to make up for lost time, Head Coach PD Louzy shared that he picked up the mid-week race, in hopes of keeping his runners conditioned.
Dramatic victories highlight TCMS Lady Knight’s Volleyball in September
PRUNTYTOWN—The Taylor County Middle School varsity volleyball Knights officially entered the bulk of the 2022 season schedule throughout the course of a busy month of September. The talented group of girls that make-up the Knights varsity volleyball team displayed the perseverance and resolve of a truly great team, competing in several dramatic three-set epics in recent weeks.
