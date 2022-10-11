ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders still have 48...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday

With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Micah Parsons Announces His Status For The Eagles Game

Dallas Cowboys fans received a slight scare when defensive superstar Micah Parsons missed practice. Parsons left last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before eventually returning. However, there was some concern over whether or not he'd be able to play a pivotal divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after he missed practice today.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
NFL
numberfire.com

Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) limited on Thursday

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Allen was upgraded to an official limited participant on Thursday. This is a step in the right direction for Allen, but his status for Monday night is still uncertain. He will need to make it through the rest of the week without a setback to have a chance of playing on Monday. If he does, our models expect him to see 8.0 targets against Denver.
NFL
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy