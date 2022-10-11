BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 7, the Upshur County Board of Education held a special meeting to conduct interviews for the open seat left by former board member Patrick Long. Following completion of multiple interviews, it was determined that local attorney Daya Wright had been selected to fulfill the remainder of Long’s term. Wright was delighted to participate in an interview with The Record Delta about her additional role in Upshur County.

