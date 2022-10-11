Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
WDTV
New youth outreach center set to open in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is working to get youth in the area engaged by opening a new outreach center. Justin Bowers from Buckhannon is the Director for Appalachian Impact. They work with “at risk” students to get them engaged in the community. For nearly a...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration today at Senior Monongalians, presenting a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes...
WDTV
Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!. More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire. The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
West Virginia group accepting donations for Ukrainian orphans
As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, a small nonprofit in Morgantown is finding ways to ease some Ukrainian's pain from losing everything.
WDTV
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
The Recorddelta
Wright selected to fill Upshur County Board of Education
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 7, the Upshur County Board of Education held a special meeting to conduct interviews for the open seat left by former board member Patrick Long. Following completion of multiple interviews, it was determined that local attorney Daya Wright had been selected to fulfill the remainder of Long’s term. Wright was delighted to participate in an interview with The Record Delta about her additional role in Upshur County.
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
wajr.com
Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
WDTV
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Police Hoping Community Can Find Missing Man
The Westover Police Department is attempting to Locate 41-year-old Jeremiah Steven Erb of Westover, who has been reported missing, according to a post on their Facebook page. Jeremiah Erb is described as a white male, 6'1", approximately 180lbs. Jeremiah Erb was last seen in the Morgantown area on December 26,...
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Elk River Hotel and Cafe' Sutton WV
Enjoy Elk River, Sutton WV. Welcome to the historic Elk River Hotel & Cafe! Located riverfront on the beautiful Elk River, and just 2 miles from I-79, you are moments away from all that the Sutton area has to offer. Guest in town to enjoy the gorgeous outdoor scenery and recreation are a short drive from the Elk River, Sutton Marina, Flatwoods Monster Museum, and the new Big Foot Museum.
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
