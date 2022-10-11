ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New youth outreach center set to open in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is working to get youth in the area engaged by opening a new outreach center. Justin Bowers from Buckhannon is the Director for Appalachian Impact. They work with “at risk” students to get them engaged in the community. For nearly a...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Taylor County, WV
Grafton, WV
Society
Taylor County, WV
Government
City
Grafton, WV
Grafton, WV
Government
WDTV

Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!. More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire. The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Recorddelta

Wright selected to fill Upshur County Board of Education

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 7, the Upshur County Board of Education held a special meeting to conduct interviews for the open seat left by former board member Patrick Long. Following completion of multiple interviews, it was determined that local attorney Daya Wright had been selected to fulfill the remainder of Long’s term. Wright was delighted to participate in an interview with The Record Delta about her additional role in Upshur County.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Breakfasts#Vfw#Lesa S Place
WDTV

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Hoping Community Can Find Missing Man

The Westover Police Department is attempting to Locate 41-year-old Jeremiah Steven Erb of Westover, who has been reported missing, according to a post on their Facebook page. Jeremiah Erb is described as a white male, 6'1", approximately 180lbs. Jeremiah Erb was last seen in the Morgantown area on December 26,...
WESTOVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Elk River Hotel and Cafe' Sutton WV

Enjoy Elk River, Sutton WV. Welcome to the historic Elk River Hotel & Cafe! Located riverfront on the beautiful Elk River, and just 2 miles from I-79, you are moments away from all that the Sutton area has to offer. Guest in town to enjoy the gorgeous outdoor scenery and recreation are a short drive from the Elk River, Sutton Marina, Flatwoods Monster Museum, and the new Big Foot Museum.
SUTTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy