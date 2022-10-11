ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers swung and hit with Charvarius Ward

While the plan was never to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers being "stuck" with the veteran quarterback may have saved their season. Some might argue that retaining Garoppolo was the best move of the offseason. You also have cornerback Charvarius Ward, though. The former undrafted...
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
NBC Sports

Sirianni knows how Eagles can improve red-zone offense

The Eagles have one of the best red-zone offenses in the NFL. Nick Sirianni wants them to be better. Or more specifically, he wants them to be better and different. The Eagles have had 20 red-zone possessions so far this year and they’ve scored on 18 of them for 90 percent, which is tied for 10th-highest in the league. They’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of those 20 drives for 65 percent, which is 11th-highest in the league. And they’re averaging 5.3 points per red-zone drive, which is 6th-highest.
Pepperdine Graphic

Hot Shots: The 49ers Season is Over Now That Jimmy G’s Back

San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback Trey Lance fractured his ankle while playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, heartbreakingly ending the game and the season for the second-year signal caller. Former 49er starter and current backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, trotted onto the field with a smile big as can be to finish the game for the 22-year-old Lance.
