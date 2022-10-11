The Eagles have one of the best red-zone offenses in the NFL. Nick Sirianni wants them to be better. Or more specifically, he wants them to be better and different. The Eagles have had 20 red-zone possessions so far this year and they’ve scored on 18 of them for 90 percent, which is tied for 10th-highest in the league. They’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of those 20 drives for 65 percent, which is 11th-highest in the league. And they’re averaging 5.3 points per red-zone drive, which is 6th-highest.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO