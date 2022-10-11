Read full article on original website
Colts mailbag: Who replaces Kwity Paye? O-Line changes? Why don't Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods play more?
The Colts are fresh off a mini bye following one of the ugliest and more bizarre wins you will see, but it's a win nonetheless. The 12-9 overtime victory over the Broncos moves the Colts to 2-2-1, keeping them firmly in the mix in a vulnerable AFC South but also looking like a team needing massive improvement.
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers swung and hit with Charvarius Ward
While the plan was never to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers being "stuck" with the veteran quarterback may have saved their season. Some might argue that retaining Garoppolo was the best move of the offseason. You also have cornerback Charvarius Ward, though. The former undrafted...
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
The Athletic Suggests Bold Replacement for Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Could a former NFL head coach be the answer for the Detroit Lions' defense?
Deion Jones excited for 'fresh start' with Browns, hopes to play; Denzel Ward missing,Greedy Williams trending
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense has been bruised and battered the last two games, especially in the run game. After playing respectable against the run in the first three games, the the Browns have given up 440 yards in just the last two games. Overall, the Browns are...
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
Sirianni knows how Eagles can improve red-zone offense
The Eagles have one of the best red-zone offenses in the NFL. Nick Sirianni wants them to be better. Or more specifically, he wants them to be better and different. The Eagles have had 20 red-zone possessions so far this year and they’ve scored on 18 of them for 90 percent, which is tied for 10th-highest in the league. They’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of those 20 drives for 65 percent, which is 11th-highest in the league. And they’re averaging 5.3 points per red-zone drive, which is 6th-highest.
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
Bengals vs. Saints Injury Report: Jameis Winston goes limited; Tee Higgins gets DNP
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints. As usual, right tackle La’el Collins was held out today as the team manages his back issue. Also sitting out today were left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and wide receiver...
Hot Shots: The 49ers Season is Over Now That Jimmy G’s Back
San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback Trey Lance fractured his ankle while playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, heartbreakingly ending the game and the season for the second-year signal caller. Former 49er starter and current backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, trotted onto the field with a smile big as can be to finish the game for the 22-year-old Lance.
Browns preparing for Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones; bracing for AFC Defensive Player of Week Matt Judon
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns don’t know if they’ll face Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who threw three touchdown passes on them in last year’s 45-7 victory, or fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who beat the Lions 29-0 in his first NFL start last week. Jones, who’s missed...
Jaguars DE Foley Fatukasi returns to practice Wednesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tough break this week when starting left guard Ben Bartch landed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. On Wednesday, the team got a little bit of positive news on the injury front. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, whose absence was costly in Weeks 4...
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is excited to play with DeAndre Hopkins upon his return.
