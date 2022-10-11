GRAFTON—Local firefighters started out the week at Anna Jarvis Elementary School teaching students the importance of fire safety as part of the 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The Grafton Fire Department is an entity that prides itself on not only protecting the people and property of the community but educating residents of all ages about the dangers of home fires and ways to ensure their families stay safe.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO