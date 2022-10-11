Read full article on original website
Pauley hopes to grow number of gatherers at October VFW Breakfast
GRAFTON—Because of the small growth that organizers have seen through holding their monthly breakfasts, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3081 is set to host another event. “We have added a couple of veterans since the start of the breakfasts,” shared VFW Member Trenton Pauley. “Each time we...
GFD helps celebrate 100 years of safety during Fire Prevention Week
GRAFTON—Local firefighters started out the week at Anna Jarvis Elementary School teaching students the importance of fire safety as part of the 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The Grafton Fire Department is an entity that prides itself on not only protecting the people and property of the community but educating residents of all ages about the dangers of home fires and ways to ensure their families stay safe.
Bearcats Cross Country finds its stride at Elk River Trail Invitational
CLAY COUNTY—The Grafton High School (GHS) Lady Bearcats found their stride, placing first in the 2022 Elk River Trail Invitational. Because of GHS’s Homecoming activities, the Bearcat Cross Country program was forced to postpone running. So, to make up for lost time, Head Coach PD Louzy shared that he picked up the mid-week race, in hopes of keeping his runners conditioned.
Dramatic victories highlight TCMS Lady Knight’s Volleyball in September
PRUNTYTOWN—The Taylor County Middle School varsity volleyball Knights officially entered the bulk of the 2022 season schedule throughout the course of a busy month of September. The talented group of girls that make-up the Knights varsity volleyball team displayed the perseverance and resolve of a truly great team, competing in several dramatic three-set epics in recent weeks.
