KAKE TV
Kansas police fatally shoot suspect during carjacking attempt
Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
KCTV 5
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder. According to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristi Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and were convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included: Attempted murder in […]
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report. Officials said they...
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have released the identity of the man accused of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it conducted an intensive investigation with the Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the man suspected of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.
Dana Chandler released on bond
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday. Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September. Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is […]
WIBW
Yelverton sentenced to 7+ years for death of 13-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man whose gun was used in the shooting death of a 13-year has been sentenced to 86 months in prison. Last month, a Shawnee Co. Dist. Court Judge Maban Wright sentenced DeJuan Thomas Yelverton to 77 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter and an additional eight months for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
One dead, three injured in fiery head-on crash in Lawrence
One person is dead and three are injured in a fiery crash in Douglas County late Wednesday night.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in cellphone store incident
A Lawrence man was charged on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident in April at a T-Mobile phone store. Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a handgun and two felony counts of kidnapping, according to charging documents. The documents say that on April 2 Chambers robbed two people of cellphone store merchandise at gunpoint and then held the two people by force to “facilitate flight or to facilitate the commission of a crime.”
WIBW
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
KCTV 5
Disgraced retired KCK detective heads to court; investigation continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski was back in federal court in Topeka on Wednesday. He’s facing charges related to rape and kidnapping, but there are accusations swirling throughout Kansas City, Kansas, that he may be responsible for more crimes. Our cameras caught up with Golubski as he headed...
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
WIBW
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
WIBW
Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
