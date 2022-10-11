A Lawrence man was charged on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with armed robbery and kidnapping for an incident in April at a T-Mobile phone store. Darien Khalil Chambers, 29, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a handgun and two felony counts of kidnapping, according to charging documents. The documents say that on April 2 Chambers robbed two people of cellphone store merchandise at gunpoint and then held the two people by force to “facilitate flight or to facilitate the commission of a crime.”

