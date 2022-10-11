Read full article on original website
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast | 10/13AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! Today’s forecast is simple, it’s going to be a quiet weather day! Skies will remain mostly sunny with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s for all locations, which is cooler than yesterday, yes, but in fact, it’s actually average and where we should be for mid-October standards.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
kswo.com
Crews respond to highway crash
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 5 p.m. at Post Oak Road and Highway 62. There a white truck was headed west towards Indiahoma when it slowed to make a turn - at which point a van failed to slow and hit the back of the truck.
Someone Stole Mutti’s Air Conditioners Overnight
Someone legitimately stole the air conditioners from Mutti's German Restaurant overnight, prompting the eatery to close for the time being until they can replace them. How messed up is that?. You can't have anything in Lawton these days... Air conditioner theft, especially on those big commercial units, is pretty popular...
kswo.com
New Cotton County project in the works
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools fixed their roads two years ago and with the help of the Comanche Nation and Mike Woods, Temple Public Schools is up next. “We’ve been having to patch them up for years. We’re glad they’ll be a permanent fix to them”, said Randy Batt, Temple Public Schools Superintendent.
kswo.com
LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!. During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!. According to officials from the city of Lawton,...
Park-O-Treat Returns to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
More and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings are being scheduled and announced for 2022. With Halloween being on a Monday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. Plus Monday on Halloween day itself!
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
kswo.com
Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk just some things happening on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - . Fort Sill has a variety of events this week and next with their Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk, and a Motivational Speaker.
vernonrecord.com
UPDATE: Shooting leaves one dead in Vernon
A Vernon man was fatally shot Tuesday evening on Marshall Street between Deaf Smith and Fannin streets. Witnesses reported the victim being outside on Marshall Street when the suspect came out of a residence and shot him several times. This story will be updated here on The Vernon Record website when additional information becomes available.
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained "homemade gummy bears."
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
texomashomepage.com
Overpowering air freshener leads to large drug bust
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overpowering odor of air freshener in a van prompted a Clay County deputy to conduct a search that revealed almost 250 pounds of marijuana in several large garbage bags. Sheriff Jeff Lyde said Deputy Demonte Brooks stopped a Dodge Caravan with Arizona plates Sunday...
The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November
Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
texomashomepage.com
Crime of the week: Johnson’s Furniture burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down someone who broke into Johnson’s Furniture. Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, at around midnight, an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes gained entry into the back office. That’s where he took a green bank bag, and also a faded blue colt revolver.
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
