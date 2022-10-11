Plans for Bears in Arlington Heights revealed

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still nothing etched in stone, but a proposed agreement between the Chicago Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights was made public at a village board meeting Monday night.

It still calls for the Bears to finance the construction of a stadium in the northwest suburb. It also details public financing for the area around the 326-acre site where the Arlington Racetrack currently stands.

Public funds will be used for new hotels, restaurants, offices and more. The Bears are scheduled to purchase the racetrack for almost $200 million.

