Nets finding right balance for Kevin Durant’s minutes is key

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Kevin Durant turned 34 two weeks ago Thursday. After celebrating his 33rd by averaging the most minutes he had played since the 2013-14 season, the hope is that this year won’t come with a similar milestone.

“In a perfect world, we can really limit his minutes so he’s fresh and can get through the season,” Nets coach Steve Nash said following Tuesday’s practice. “But we don’t live in a perfect world.

“It would be ideal if we could keep his minutes down. I think it’s something we just have to communicate on continually and try to figure out the best action forward, not just in the day-to-day, but in the big picture.”

Translation: The Nets know that fewer minutes would be ideal for Durant, who missed the 2019-20 season after tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. They also know it is not particularly likely that they can afford to keep him off the floor as much as they would like.

Durant averaged 37.2 minutes per game last season in 55 games, saying at one point that he felt the Nets’ season was “derailed” by an injury to his left MCL. Though other factors were very much at play, Durant’s lack of availability certainly didn’t help, and the Nets were more dependent on him than they would have liked, given their trio of superstars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rC0un_0iV78rAS00
The Nets want to give Kevin Durant fewer minutes — though both sides know its not entirely possible.
Corey Sipkin

The picture is different this season, with Ben Simmons having replaced James Harden and Kyrie Irving being fully eligible to play home games . But working Simmons in will take time, which everyone involved acknowledges, and Durant is less than optimistic that he’ll see a lighter workload.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrfWI_0iV78rAS00 Nets new mantra replaces frequent one-on-one play: ‘Ball movement’

“Every coach that I play for wants to keep my minutes down,” Durant said. “But when the game’s tight or you’re not playing well, you’re not gonna look over and say, ‘Well, I wanna keep his minutes down tonight.’ He’s gonna throw me in the game.

“We’re playing well, my minutes will be down. If we’re not , I’ll play more.”

Indeed, Durant was kept under 35 minutes a game every year he was with the Warriors, when there was essentially nothing to worry about until the playoffs started. It’s not exactly new for an aging superstar to be forced to carry a large minutes load, though. LeBron James also averaged 37.2 per game in 56 contests with the Lakers last season, and led the league in minutes per in each of his last two seasons in Cleveland.

Asked about his ideal workload, Durant joked, “48 a game,” but he as everyone else knows that isn’t the case.

“It can be really challenging,” Nash said. “Especially when we’re not healthy. When you’re going down in the pecking order, a lot of guys that are in the rotation or starters that are out, it does make it more difficult [to limit his minutes]. But that’s part of it. We’ll have some decisions to make and we just gotta communicate through it.”

To that end, the Nets should at least be able to start the season with their Big 3 and most of the rotation intact , something that could essentially never be said about last year’s team. Especially as they try to integrate Simmons into the mix, keeping that consistent will be vital.

“It’d be great if we could,” Nash said. “Last year, obviously we didn’t have the luxury but any kind of consistency, time together to build in a certain direction would be fantastic with this group.”

Comments / 0

