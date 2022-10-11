Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Bellevue's Proposition 1 looking to reallocate funds throughout city
BELLEVUE, Neb. — This fall, voters in Bellevue have the opportunity to open the city up to millions of dollars in funding. The money is currently reserved for the Highway 34 corridor, but the passage of prop one would allow the funds to be used in any part of the city.
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
KETV.com
Closure at dialysis center puts a pause on critical care for Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. — One woman said a staffing shortage at an Omaha clinic put a pause on her care. She said her dialysis treatment is essential for her to live as she battles kidney failure. Sherry Coughlin is living the most normal life possible as she navigates her diagnosis.
Omaha stay-at-home dad finds ways to lower utility bills as temps get colder
As the weather gets cooler, you'll probably crank up the heat soon. But electricity, natural gas and oil could see price spikes. Here's how to save energy and lower utility costs.
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
KETV.com
Omaha metro prepares for winter COVID-19 surge
The Food and Drug Administration approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 Wednesday. Health experts say the approval of the vaccine will help protect children. "Unfortunately, we continue to see small numbers of children losing their lives more so than we've seen with influenza or other infections.," said...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
WOWT
Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building
The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for...
KETV.com
City of Omaha chops 161 trees at Seymour Smith Park, alerts for emerald ash borers
OMAHA, Neb. — Signs of emerald ash borers are sticking out at Seymour Smith Park. A city contractor finished cutting down 161 trees Wednesday. The Omaha Parks Department is alarmed by the number ash trees killed by emerald ash borers throughout the city. It's a reminder for homeowners to search for signs and remove the trees before they die to prevent any injuries.
KETV.com
Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
KETV.com
Westside Community Schools sues Omaha Public Schools seeking to recoup taxpayer funds
OMAHA, Neb. — Westside Community Schools said Wednesday that it's taking Omaha Public Schools to court, suing the district in hopes of recouping taxpayer funds. A state audit released in May found that Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing overpaid Omaha Public Schools for many years, but underpaid some districts including Westside.
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
kios.org
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years
(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
KETV.com
Gretna Public Schools talks partnership with local growers for school meals
GRETNA, Neb. — Gretna Public Schools has been working with Raikes Beef for four years, using the Ashland-based company to help with the district's "culinary based" school lunches. GPS takes part in the federal "meal benefits" program, meaning families that qualify can either get reduced or free meals for...
