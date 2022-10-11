ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move

By Amber D. Browne
 2 days ago
If you’re in the mood for some comfort food from Jonathon’s , you won’t have to wait much longer. Jonathon’s Oak Cliff closed its doors in August 2021 after 10 years in business. At that time, owners Christine and Jonathon Erdeljac began planning the move to 5337 Forest Ln. in Dallas.

“We’re hoping December, but we’re already a year off,” Christine told What Now Dallas. She said they are waiting on construction, which could take six to eight more weeks. Once construction is complete, the nearly 2,700-square-foot space will be turned over to the Erdeljacs to add some final touches and prepare to open to the public.

Jonathon’s Diner is currently open at 1619 N. Beckley Ave. in Dallas. Diners can enjoy a variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options. You might try chicken fried steak and eggs, chicken and biscuit, breakfast tacos, or the Danger Dogs, which is pancake-battered turkey sausage links with spicy mustard.

Chicken and waffles, burgers, sandwiches, and salads are also on the menu. A full-bar is also offered with Bloody Marys, mimosas, other signature cocktails, wine, and beer available. The new Jonathon’s location will serve the same menu.

Since the former Jonathon’s Oak Cliff will be located in Forestwood Center, it will be renamed Jonathon’s Forestwood . John Daniel, a partner with Forestwood Center , worked with the Erdeljacs on the new location.



