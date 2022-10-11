ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could soon see,...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy