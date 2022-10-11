Read full article on original website
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
Red Sox Claim Twins Catcher Off Waivers, DFA Veteran Outfielder
The 2022 Major League Baseball has not concluded just yet, but the Boston Red Sox have already started making moves for 2023. The Red Sox claimed Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers, and it designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment, per the team’s transaction log. Hamilton, 27, made...
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade
Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however. Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a...
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates
Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
Phillies turn to "playoff-type pitcher" Aaron Nola in Game 3 vs. Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If Citizens Bank Park had a roof, it would blow right off. On Friday afternoon, postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia.Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves hits CBP on Friday. It will be the first playoff game in South Philly in 11 years.On Wednesday night, after a nearly three-hour rain delay, all it took was one bad inning. Things cratered for Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning and the offense couldn't muster anything in the Phillies' 3-0 loss to Atlanta.The Phils will lean on Aaron Nola to right the ship Friday. Manager Rob Thomson says he can't wait...
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Schedule After Game 2 Rained Out In New York
For the second straight day, there will be no baseball played between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Game 2 of their American League Division Series has been postponed due to rain in New York, the Yankees announced Thursday morning. The AL East champions, who won Game 1 of the series Tuesday night, will have to wait until Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET to try and take a 2-0 series lead.
AL Division Series Game 2: Mariners vs. Astros Best Bets
The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are set to kick off Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series today from Minute Maid Park. Seattle Mariners (+136) vs. Houston Astros (-162) Total: 6.5 (O-124, U+102) Game 1 of the ALDS between the Mariners and Astros had its fair share of...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Braves-Phillies, Dodgers-Padres continue Wednesday
The ALDS and NLDS are underway in MLB's 2022 postseason. The round kicked off Tuesday with a four-game slate that saw the Phillies, Astros, Yankees and Dodgers take 1-0 series leads. The 2022 MLB playoffs are down to eight teams, and it's Braves-Phillies and Dodgers-Padres in the National League, and Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League. Postseason play continues Wednesday with two NLDS games.
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End
The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.
Odell Beckham Won't Re-Sign with the Rams?
For months, the expectation has been that free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. would re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams once he fully recovered from last season’s ACL tear. The Rams are so confident they even have a locker ready for Beckham in their facility. However, if the All-Pro’s...
George Kirby Will Start Game 3 vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners are going to their rookie over last year’s Cy Young award winner for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. According to Mariners beat writer for the Seattle Times, Ryan Divish, manager Scott Servais confirmed the team is going with young George Kirby over veteran Robbie Ray on Saturday.
Padres Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online, On TV
The Dodgers have an opportunity to go up 2-0 over their National League West rival Wednesday night. Los Angeles held off a comeback attempt from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS heading into Game 2 at Dodger Stadium. Trea Turner led...
