Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma Sen. Lankford calls for end of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is calling for an end to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 mandates. Lankford introduced a resolution countering Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees, service members, and contractors after declaring the pandemic over on September 18, 2022. Lankford has long called for Americans...
KOCO

Where does Oklahoma’s next US Senator stand on immigration?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Immigration is a topic we hear a lot about from politicians in Oklahoma and in Washington D.C. So, where does Oklahoma’s next U.S. Senator stand on the issue? KOCO 5 took that question to Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Markwayne Mullin, who are both looking to fill the seat left vacant by Jim Inhofe.
The Associated Press

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. The sentence for Guillermina Fuentes, a 66-year-old school board member and former mayor of the small border city of San Luis, caps a lengthy case that caught the eye of investigators the day of the August 2020 primary and eventually led to charges against Fuentes and another San Luis woman. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other battleground states seized on the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, even though it came in the primary and is the sole case of “ballot harvesting” ever prosecuted in the state. Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Fuentes that despite a parade of character witnesses and a probation officer who wrote a pre-sentence report saying in court last week that she was remorseful, Nelson said he didn’t believe it, and then quoted from the report.
