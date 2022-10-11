Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Sen. Lankford calls for end of COVID-19 vaccine mandates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is calling for an end to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 mandates. Lankford introduced a resolution countering Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees, service members, and contractors after declaring the pandemic over on September 18, 2022. Lankford has long called for Americans...
OTA, Attorney Ward take open meeting act lawsuit to Oklahoma Supreme Court
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another chapter in the controversy surrounding the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), as the State Department of Transportation takes its case in front of a judge. At the state Supreme Court, the OTA and a lawyer argued jurisdiction over an ongoing lawsuit, which claims the OTA...
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
Oklahoma's Five Tribes will endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s largest tribes plan to formally endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor amid their final push to inspire more tribal citizens to vote and unseat incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Hofmeister has been a clear favorite among tribal leaders throughout the race, but leaders of the Five Tribes will...
Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma attempt to narrow Indian definition
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to narrow the definition of “Indian” in criminal cases as it sought to reclaim more jurisdiction in the wake of the McGirt case. Without comment, justices declined to review the state’s appeals in the cases of Robert Eric...
Where does Oklahoma’s next US Senator stand on immigration?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Immigration is a topic we hear a lot about from politicians in Oklahoma and in Washington D.C. So, where does Oklahoma’s next U.S. Senator stand on the issue? KOCO 5 took that question to Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Markwayne Mullin, who are both looking to fill the seat left vacant by Jim Inhofe.
Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly...
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
Oklahoma Senator speaks on the destructiveness of black vultures to livestock and property
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma Senator held an interim study to look into the harm being done by predatory birds to Oklahoma's livestock and properties. Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, held an interim study on Monday to look into harm being done to livestock and property by predatory birds, specifically the black vulture.
Feds block transfer of Oklahoma death row inmate, halt upcoming execution plan
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying Oklahoma's request to transfer death row inmate George John "Fitzgerald" Hanson to have his death sentence carried out.
Oklahoma, 16 other state attorneys general file amicus brief in Oregon same-sex wedding cake case
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 other state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oregon bakery owners that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2013.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. The sentence for Guillermina Fuentes, a 66-year-old school board member and former mayor of the small border city of San Luis, caps a lengthy case that caught the eye of investigators the day of the August 2020 primary and eventually led to charges against Fuentes and another San Luis woman. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other battleground states seized on the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, even though it came in the primary and is the sole case of “ballot harvesting” ever prosecuted in the state. Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Fuentes that despite a parade of character witnesses and a probation officer who wrote a pre-sentence report saying in court last week that she was remorseful, Nelson said he didn’t believe it, and then quoted from the report.
Open transfer law allows thousands of students to start at a new school
A new transfer portal law that went into effect this year allows parents to send their kids to any public school in the state, barring any capacity limits.
Kansas woman free on bond while awaiting retrial in 2002 killings
A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
