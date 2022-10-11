Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions, Arkansas District Export Council offering four webinars on finance

Read full article on original website
Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families
ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center to host seminars across NEA
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer on-site counseling for small businesses in several counties in late October in Northeast Arkansas. Aspiring entrepreneurs and existing small businesses will have the opportunity to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant. The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential...
KATV
Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
magnoliareporter.com
Avian influenza case confirmed in Arkansas; biosecurity webinars planned for next week
Following confirmation of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Madison County, the Cooperative Extension Service has scheduled two webinars for backyard poultry flock owners with tips to keep their birds safe. The two webinars are scheduled for October 18 and October 20. Both will begin at 6 p.m....
Zacks.com
Black Hills' (BKH) Unit Gets Rate Hike Approval in Arkansas
BKH - Free Report) recently announced that its natural gas unit, Black Hills Energy, received approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission for new rates, which will be implemented from mid-October 2022. The rate hike approval from the commission will allow the company to recover more than $220 million of investments made since 2018 in its 7,200-mile natural gas infrastructure system.
kiow.com
Feenstra Issues Statement on Tyson Decision to Relocate Dakota Dunes Workforce to Arkansas
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after Tyson announced it would relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas:. “I am disheartened and disappointed that Tyson made the abrupt and unexpected decision to relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas. Since my days as Hull City Administrator and Iowa State Senator, I’ve been focused on the well-being and security of our families and communities. Unfortunately, this decision is absolutely contrary to the values I share with the Siouxland community and represents a complete disregard for the employees and families who have been loyal to Tyson for more than two decades. I urge Tyson to contemplate the devastating impact of this decision and reconsider keeping their Dakota Dunes office open and operational. Our Siouxland friends and neighbors deserve better.”
One Arkansas business is offering discounts to lighten the load of inflation
Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers' wallets.
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
talkbusiness.net
AG candidate Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin says he’ll bring a different approach to office
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, the Republican nominee for Arkansas Attorney General, says he’ll bring a different approach to the office than his predecessor or challenger, if elected. Griffin was a guest on this week’s edition of Capitol View. “In the Army, when we do an after-action report, we...
Tractor Supply Company purchases Orscheln Farm and Home
Buchheit Family of Companies is proud to announce the acquisition of 12 retail locations formerly owned by Orscheln Farm & Home Company. Buchheit obtains these stores related to the acquisition of Orscheln by Tractor Supply Company. The 12 locations are part of a set of stores that Tractor Supply Company...
Kait 8
Study: Arkansas is the least politically engaged state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Election Day approaching, many across the country are hoping to make their voices heard at the polls. However, one state isn’t willing to make the jump. A new study by WalletHub showed of the 50 states across the United States, Arkansas was...
talkbusiness.net
State accelerates EV charging station program; solar farm completed
As another advanced energy project comes online, the state continues to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. The Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment (E&E) recently announced it’s accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations. The Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program is open to government, private and nonprofit organizations in Arkansas.
KATV
WATCH LIVE: AG Rutledge to make 'major announcement' regarding the state's drug courts
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is hosting a press conference Tuesday with members of the judiciary to make a "major announcement" regarding the state's drug courts. The press conference will stream live from the Arkansas State Capitol beginning at 1 p.m.:
5newsonline.com
Opposing Arkansas groups unite to fight against recreational marijuana issue
ARKANSAS, USA — A big issue on the November ballot will be legalizing recreational marijuana— today, two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this ballot issue. Jerry Cox, the Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, and Melissa Fults with...
talkbusiness.net
Garver expands with 4th water design center, first on East Coast
Arkansas engineering firm Garver is expanding its footprint on the East Coast. The company is bringing a new water design center (WDC) online in Greenville, S.C., joining existing facilities in Fayetteville, Harlingen, Texas, and College Station, Texas. Founded in 1919, Garver is the state’s oldest and largest engineering firm and...
Concerns over Arkansas gas prices return
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced they will be cutting production. These cuts were on two million barrels of crude oil, per day. For Arkansans, change will be noticed at the gas pump, and it has. Little Rock residents are concerned about how high the gas prices […]
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
Arkansas Castle for Sale Feels Like House of the Dragon Inspired
It's not every day you will see a castle in the Ozarks of Arkansas for sale but if you have $4, 600,000 stashed away you could be the proud owner of this stunning 5 bedroom, 5 baths 8,825 sq. ft. home with gorgeous views of the forested country mountainside. Dromborg...
KYTV
Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
KYTV
Arkansas data shows “long-COVID” effects may be bigger concern than transmission
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For over three months, Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline, and hospitalizations have seen slight periodic increases, according to the state Department of Health (ADOH). Monday, the ADOH reported it is seeing less than 300 new cases weekly statewide, compared...
