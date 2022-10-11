Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions, Arkansas District Export Council offering four webinars on finance

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after Tyson announced it would relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas:. “I am disheartened and disappointed that Tyson made the abrupt and unexpected decision to relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas. Since my days as Hull City Administrator and Iowa State Senator, I’ve been focused on the well-being and security of our families and communities. Unfortunately, this decision is absolutely contrary to the values I share with the Siouxland community and represents a complete disregard for the employees and families who have been loyal to Tyson for more than two decades. I urge Tyson to contemplate the devastating impact of this decision and reconsider keeping their Dakota Dunes office open and operational. Our Siouxland friends and neighbors deserve better.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO